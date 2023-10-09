LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One in eight women will develop breast cancer within their lifetime, but Tanji Lawson didn’t expect to be one of them.

Tanji stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about not only being a breast cancer survivor but also how it made her proactive in encouraging women to pursue breast health.

She talked about what led to her breast cancer diagnosis and the treatments she experienced along her healing journey.

Tanji also spoke about listening to your body and being aware, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For those looking to pursue an annual screening, CARTI is hosting Mammos & Muffins events through October, including Saturdays.

You can schedule an appointment by visiting CARTI.com or calling 501-537-MAMO.