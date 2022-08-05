Which fertility supplement for women is best?

If you’re experiencing trouble conceiving, you’re not alone. While there are medical interventions for women with fertility issues, not all are financially accessible. A non-prescription supplement is often the first choice for women experiencing fertility difficulties.

These supplements contain herbs and vitamins that help promote fertility in a number of ways, including improving egg quality and regulating ovulation. For an herbal blend, which includes vitex and inositol, Eu Natural Conception Fertility Prenatal Vitamins is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a fertility supplement for women

Forms

Fertility supplements come in pill form (capsules and tablets), chewable tablets, in powders that dissolve in water or in teas. The teas are generally caffeine-free and brewed like a regular tea bag. All three types of supplements typically feature a blend of ingredients. Some women take pure maca powder or evening primrose oil to boost fertility.

Dosage

The majority of fertility supplements are not a once-daily vitamin. The majority need to be taken more than once a day to be effective. Often, the dosage of pills is twice daily, taken with food and plenty of water, and packets (powders) twice a day as well. Teas may need to be drunk up to three times a day.

Prenatal vs. fertility supplement

Prenatal vitamins are formulated to be taken before or after conception to support the healthy development of the fetus. However, some of the vitamins you see in prenatal supplements, such as folic acid and zinc, are also in fertility formulas. As such, some fertility supplements can double as prenatal vitamins and be taken once you get pregnant. Others need to be discontinued once you do.

What to look for in a quality fertility supplement for women

Here are the most common ingredients you can expect in fertility formulas.

Myo-inositol

Also known as inositol, myo-inositol is one of the most common compounds found in these supplements. It has proven useful in fertility, especially for women who have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormone disorder that can affect reproduction. It does so by regulating ovulation and improving insulin sensitivity.

Folic acid

Folic acid is the synthetic form of folate, which is B9. You’ll see either form of this essential B vitamin in both fertility supplements and in prenatal supplements. While it is known for preventing birth defects in utero, it can also support fertility by increasing progesterone and regulating ovulation.

Vitex

Vitex, also known as chaste tree berry or as vitex agnus-castus, is an herb that works by decreasing levels of the hormone prolactin. This rebalances other hormones, such as estrogen and progesterone. Women with high levels of prolactin may have a more difficult time conceiving. The herb is popularly taken for regulating menstrual cycles and improving PMS.

Zinc

The mineral zinc also regulates hormone balance. And the recommended amount for women trying to conceive is 8-12 milligrams per day. Zinc is also associated with improved egg quality, and will help in cell division and embryonic development once you conceive.

CoQ10

Coenzyme 10 (CoQ10) may increase fertility, especially for women over 40. It works by optimizing egg quality and thickening the uterine lining. It can also be taken in conjunction with fertility treatments. Men can also take CoQ10 to improve sperm count and motility.

How much you can expect to spend on a fertility supplement for women

Fertility supplements start as little as $11 for teas, while pill forms can cost up to $50. The majority of quality fertility supplements are priced between $29-$39.

Fertility supplements for women FAQ

When should I consult my doctor if I’m not conceiving?

A. After a year of trying, women under 35 should consult their doctor. Women over the age of 35 should consult their doctor if they’ve been trying to conceive for six months. You should also consult your doctor before starting any supplement for fertility because they can be formulated with herbs that can interact with fertility drugs or other medications.

What are some lifestyle changes I can make to improve fertility?

A. Reducing caffeine to 200 milligrams per day or less can help with fertility. Eating an organic diet and reducing environmental toxins is also beneficial to fertility. Stress is a huge trigger of elevated cortisol levels, which causes hormonal imbalance. Incorporating meditation, yoga and acupuncture can help reduce stress and cortisol levels. Over exercising can also inhibit ovulation and progesterone production.

What’s the best fertility supplement for women to buy?

Top fertility supplement for women

Eu Natural Conception Fertility Prenatal Vitamins

What you need to know: Packed with ingredients clinically proven to aid fertility, this blend is formulated with bioavailable, natural ingredients.

What you’ll love: The blend contains herbs such as stinging nettle, organic ashwagandha and chaste tree berry. It also contains myo-inositol and helps women with PCOS conceive. This supplement is highly rated and receives many reports of pregnancies from taking.

What you should consider: This supplement shouldn’t be continued into pregnancy due to some of its herbs.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top fertility supplement for women for the money

Pink Stork Fertility Tea

What you need to know: A gentle but effective fertility tea blended with organic herbs that work naturally to help you conceive.

What you’ll love: The mint tea is yummy and naturally sweetened with stevia leaf. It contains seven herbs to promote fertility, including vitex. It’s caffeine-free and can be drunk any time of the day, including before bed. Some users experience immediate results and are pregnant within a month.

What you should consider: The stevia is too sweet for some people’s taste buds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Everett Laboratories Pregnitude Reproductive Support Dietary Supplement

What you need to know: These non-prescription packets dissolve in water and have impressive results.

What you’ll love: The powder is easy to take, especially if you don’t like pills. It contains myo-inositol and folic acid. Women reported getting pregnant after just a month of using this supplement. Highly rated by women who have PCOS.

What you should consider: For some women, this supplement lengthened their cycle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

