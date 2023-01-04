Postpartum belly wraps are the choice of active mothers for walking, cycling and playing golf and tennis.

Which postpartum recovery kits are best?

Most new parents have bought cribs, car seats and strollers and are prepared for sleepless nights, feedings and diaper changes. Surprisingly few are prepared to take care of themselves in the weeks after giving birth, though. This means they are not always ready to meet the challenges of hormone levels and body size changes as their bodies return to a state of not being pregnant.

You can help new parents with what they will forget if you give them a postpartum recovery kit. If you are looking for a kit that helps with everything from labor to recovery, take a look at the Frida Mom Hospital Bag Labor, Delivery and Postpartum Recovery Kit.

What to know before you buy a postpartum recovery kit

The taking-in phase

This is the first day or two after delivery where it is all the new parent can do to eat and sleep to regain strength. The new parent is dependent on a support person or health care provider to take care of the routine tasks and daily decision-making.

The taking-hold phase

After only a few days, the taking-in phase morphs into the taking-hold phase and lasts into the next week. The new parent starts to make their own decisions. They start to focus on their newborn and begin to assume primary care for the newborn.

The letting-go phase

As the parent gives up their old role and accepts the new one, postpartum depression may set in. Postpartum depression, or perinatal depression, “occurs during or after pregnancy. The symptoms can range from mild to severe. In rare cases, the symptoms are severe enough that the health of the mother and baby may be at risk.”

What to look for in a quality postpartum recovery kit

Disposable underwear

Most new mothers are unprepared for short bouts of incontinence. Avoid accidents and embarrassment by choosing a postpartum recovery kit that includes several sets of disposable underwear. Look for kits with more underwear sets than you think you will need so you won’t have to worry or run out.

Maternity pads

Postpartum bodies will naturally try to get rid of the blood the newborn baby no longer needs for food. Maternity pads are large, absorbent and made to soak up enough liquid that the new parent will feel dry when wearing them under clothing.

Girdles

A new mother’s back has been stressed for months carrying extra weight in front, so they have to bend their back to balance. Postpartum girdles are used after childbirth to support new mothers’ midsections as their bodies shrink down after delivery. Girdles are more rigid than wraps. Some girdles convert to belly support wraps and pelvic supports.

Wraps

Postpartum belly wraps provide lighter support than girdles to the area around the abdomen. Belly wraps are generally lighter in weight, thinner and less visible under a top.

Compression hose

Compression hose keeps blood from pooling in the feet when spending a lot of time in bed and later when on your feet a lot. You need your compression socks properly sized so they’re not too tight or too loose.

How much you can expect to spend on a postpartum recovery kit

Kits start at around $30 and can cost as much as $100, depending on the number and type of included items.

Postpartum recovery kit FAQ

Can I use regular sanitary pads instead of maternity pads?

A. You can, but purpose-made maternity pads are longer, thicker, softer and more absorbent than daily-use products.

Some of these kits seem like they have so much; will I ever use all of the items?

A. The answer is you probably will. The items in the postpartum recovery kit are there to be used, so change them frequently and stay more comfortable.

What’s the best postpartum recovery kit to buy?

Top postpartum recovery kit

Frida Mom Hospital Bag Labor, Delivery and Postpartum Recovery Kit

What you need to know: This kit has everything the new mother needs for a hospital stay that includes labor, delivery and early-stage postpartum recovery.

What you’ll love: This kit includes dozens of items that help mom pack and push, cleanse, cover, cool, absorb, soothe and relieve pain. The pocketed gown with snap closures and the latex-free microfiber underwear fit mothers with waist sizes from 28 to 48 inches. Included are contraction and nonslip labor and delivery socks, instant ice maxi pads, perineal cooling pad liners, an upside-down bottle and perineal healing foam, along with a toilet top storage caddy and toiletry bag.

What you should consider: This postpartum recovery kit contains all the physical essentials a new mother needs, from in-hospital labor to discharge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top postpartum recovery kit for the money

Frida Baby Postpartum Recovery 11-piece Essentials Kit

What you need to know: This essentials kit is made for recovery after every trip to the bathroom.

What you’ll love: The easy-access caddy keeps everything the new mom needs for bathroom trips in quick reach. This postpartum recovery kit cools, absorbs, soothes and relieves pain in the perineal area with four instant ice maxi pads, 24 perineal cooling pad liners in a sealable case, four pairs of disposable postpartum underwear and a container of perineal healing foam.

What you should consider: This is only the essentials and none of the nice-to-have extras.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Milky Chic Gift Box for New Moms

What you need to know: New mothers get a surprise pampering with a box of goodies that make them feel warm and appreciated.

What you’ll love: Mothers get stress relief and rejuvenation from this sleep mask, bath salt, sugar scrub and healing tea. Also inside the surprise box are matching mommy and baby and socks, a mom planner and a candle.

What you should consider: This postpartum recovery kit is made to help new mothers deal with all the psychological stresses of giving birth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

