Which foot massage machine is best?

Getting a foot massage from a professional requires making an appointment, driving to a location and spending lots of money. Getting a foot massage from your partner solves these problems, but unless your significant other is really going for sainthood, you won’t be getting a foot massage every day. That’s where a foot massage machine comes in.

The best foot massage machine for tired feet provides easy relaxation at the end of a long day. Our top pick, the HoMedics Therapist Select Foot and Calf Massager, features four unique massage programs and three different intensity levels.

What to know before you buy a foot massage machine

Electric foot massagers

Electric foot massagers are the best option for replicating the professional massage experience at home. These machines plug into a wall outlet and have a wide variety of features. Most will knead your feet, but some also heat, compress or vibrate.

Having a range of features will prevent your daily massage from becoming routine. The trade off is that electric foot massagers can be bulky and heavy.

Water foot massagers

Water foot massagers, also known as foot spas, are the best option for users seeking relaxation above massage intensity. For some people, a foot massage is less about treating foot pain and more about reducing anxiety and taking time for yourself.

Foot spas use water jets or bubbles to gently massage your feet. They are less expensive than electric foot massagers, but they also generally have fewer features. The added task of filling and emptying the water after each use may also deter some buyers.

Massage methods

Electric foot massagers have rotating heads that knead the soles of your feet. Some machines have preprogrammed massages using techniques like Shiatsu, a traditional Japanese method that targets your foot’s pressure points. Other models use infrared lights, which stimulate blood flow.

Water foot massagers have targeted jets that cover the tops and bottoms of your feet. Some models may have heating or vibrating features. Using hot or warm water will also naturally relax your muscles.

What to look for in a quality foot massage machine

Ease of use

Find out how much your prospective model weighs. If you’re not planning to keep it out in the open in front of your chair all day, you’ll have to lug it back and forth. You don’t want to solve a foot problem but create a back problem. If you think you might fall asleep easily during your massage, look for models with an automatic shutoff feature. If you prefer a water foot massager, be sure to check user reviews for how simple it is to fill and move. You don’t want any accidents if your sink is a long way from your chair.

Adjustability

The right massage for you won’t be the right massage for somebody else. That’s why a model with adjustable features is so important, especially if you’ll be sharing your machine. At the very least, you want to be able to adjust the pressure and the speed.

Also pay attention to the way you have to sit in order for your foot massage machine to function properly. While all models should work in a normal upright seated position, some can be adjusted to be used in a recliner or lying down. This versatility can add to your relaxation.

Coverage area

Some electric foot massagers only work on the soles of your feet. Others cover the whole foot. A few elite models even extend up to your calves. Think about where you feel aches and pains at the end of the day and buy accordingly.

You’ll submerge your entire foot in a water foot massager, but keep an eye out for extra features that specifically work the soles of your feet.

How much you can expect to spend on a foot massage machine

Simple water foot massagers can be found for $25-$50. High-end models are $50-$130. Simple electric foot massagers typically are $40-$60 while midrange models are around $75-$150 and luxury high-end models cost upward of $200.

Foot massage machine FAQ

How do you clean a foot massager?

A. Consult the manual for best practices for your specific model. Some electric machines will have removable covers to make them easier to clean. You can wipe down your machine with a damp cloth, but be sure to unplug it first and make sure to avoid getting the motor area wet.

Should you check with a doctor before using a foot massager?

A. If you’re pregnant or you have diabetes, it’s a good idea. Some experts believe foot massage induces labor in pregnant women. Users with diabetes who are also suffering from neuropathy may not be able to tell if a machine’s settings are too hot or too intense for their feet.

What’s the best foot massage machine to buy?

Top foot massage machine

HoMedics Therapist Select Foot and Calf Massager

What you need to know: This foot and calf massager has a wide range of options.

What you’ll love: Adjustable tilt feature allows you to enjoy your massage from any seated position. There are our massage programs and three intensity levels.

What you should consider: Some buyers, especially those with larger feet or calves, report several of the settings are uncomfortable or too intense.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top foot massage machine for the money

Comfort Products Relaxzen Shiatsu Foot Massager

What you need to know: A plush massager, it kneads and heats your feet for a low price.

What you’ll love: This foot messenger includes a hand controller that makes it easy to adjust settings and a removable cover for simple cleaning. It can also be used on your back.

What you should consider: Some users report the heating function isn’t hot enough for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Conair Waterfall With Lights, Bubbles and Heat

What you need to know: This is a relaxing and durable waterfall foot spa.

What you’ll love: This foot bath comes with three attachments: a scrub brush, pumice stone and soft touch massager. There are multiple settings you can change with your toes.

What you should consider: If you want hot water during your treatment, you’ll have to heat it yourself beforehand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

