LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s a common question, are certain women more likely to get breast cancer than others?

CARTI Breast Center mammography technologist Ruth Bullock Richards stopped by KARK 4 News to not only discuss the importance of mammograms but also to talk about being a breast cancer survivor herself.

Ruth talked about the genetic biomarkers she was impacted by and how that increased the chance of being diagnosed.

She also discusses the two greatest risk factors: gender and aging.

For more information on breast cancer and mammograms, visit CARTI.com.