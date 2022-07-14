Which is better? The LG OLED TV or the Sony OLED TV?

OLED displays are a popular choice for buying a new TV because they have the ability to individually light each pixel. Organic LED screens allow for the best dimming and impressive contrast among the deepest of blacks, something that LED screens, including quantum-dot LED display, can’t achieve.

First produced by Sony, OLED screens are now extremely popular and are championed by LG. Today, both luxury electronics companies and budget-friendly brands sell these premium 4K intelligent TVs. While 4K OLED TVs have similar features, there are significant differences in smart technology, processing and price.

LG OLED TVs

LG’s OLED TVs provide stunning brightness, deep contrast and detailed resolution. They are available from 48-85 inches. Both 4K and pricier 8K resolutions are available, though there isn’t much native 8K content available to best enjoy the latter option.

The intelligent platform used by LG TVs is webOS, which features a fast, intuitive interface that is easily controlled by a smart remote. They also include LG’s AI ThinQ to optimize performance as well as compatibility with virtual assistants. Most feature-specific modes for video games and film include an enhanced refresh rate to reduce blur and lag during live events and online gaming.

OLED TV prices increase significantly as the size goes up due to the complexity of the technology. While mid-size options can be had for around $1,500-$2,000, the largest models near $6,000. 8K OLED TVs are prohibitively higher. LG OLED TVs are available for purchase on Amazon.

What you’ll love about LG OLED TVs

Content optimization . LG OLEDs are made for all kinds of content, with specific modes to enhance performance. Gaming mode reduces lag while filmmaker mode accurately recreates the artist’s vision.

. LG OLEDs are made for all kinds of content, with specific modes to enhance performance. Gaming mode reduces lag while filmmaker mode accurately recreates the artist’s vision. Dimming . LG’s OLED TVs boast impressive dimming, with the ability to turn off individual pixels to obtain the deepest of blacks without shadows. Contrast is stark, even among dark scenes.

. LG’s OLED TVs boast impressive dimming, with the ability to turn off individual pixels to obtain the deepest of blacks without shadows. Contrast is stark, even among dark scenes. Stunning image. With 4K (or 8K) resolution and a high dynamic range, LG OLED TVs provide an immersive, faithful image for the best theatre-like experience at home.

What you should consider about LG OLED TVs

Expensive . LG OLED TVs are among the most expensive options available, especially as you increase in size. Most tend to be pricier than comparable QLED options.

. LG OLED TVs are among the most expensive options available, especially as you increase in size. Most tend to be pricier than comparable QLED options. Brightness . Some older LG models lack the high brightness that comparable QLED TVs offer.

. Some older LG models lack the high brightness that comparable QLED TVs offer. Audio. Sony bests LG with superior audio quality and options. Although the LG speakers are adequate for casual viewing, some consumers who want a theatre-like experience will want to invest in a soundbar.

Top LG OLED TVs

C1 Series 77-inch OLED TV

Large-sized, new model OLED TV optimizes content and is compatible with the highest quality audio and video technologies. Features voice control and programmable magic remote, including one-button access to popular streaming services.

G1 Series 55-inch OLED TV

Stylish OLED TV with a thin design that mounts easily to the wall. Features high refresh rate for sports, low lag for gaming and gallery mode to display artwork. Fast processor and intuitive controls make this a powerful entertainment hub.

Sony OLED TVs

Sony’s OLED displays are supplied by LG, meaning there are many similarities between the two when it comes to visual quality. However, Sony’s foray into enhancing brightness and providing a more faithful color reaction means their screens are more vivid.

Sony now uses Google TV as their smart platform, an updated version of Android TV. Like LG, Sony’s OLED TVs are offered in medium and large sizes, with the most giant option coming in at 83 inches. Ideal for all content, these will feature a high refresh rate to reduce lag and blur and even include a Netflix optimizer to enhance the quality of content on that particular streaming service.

The cheapest Sony OLED TVs cost between $1,000-$2,000, while newer models will hit $3,000 and even higher depending on the screen. Sony OLED TVs are available for purchase on Amazon.

What you’ll love about Sony OLED TV

Price . While some of Sony’s OLED TVs are still quite expensive, older, mid-size options can be found for a bit less than comparable LG models.

. While some of Sony’s OLED TVs are still quite expensive, older, mid-size options can be found for a bit less than comparable LG models. Brightness . Sony’s XBR Triluminos Pro technology boosts brightness and showcases a broader, more stunning color spectrum. The result is a vibrant, faithful image.

. Sony’s XBR Triluminos Pro technology boosts brightness and showcases a broader, more stunning color spectrum. The result is a vibrant, faithful image. Connectivity. Among Sony TVs, many ports are two high-speed HDMI inputs that connect to the newest gaming consoles and soundbars for reliable transmission.

What you should consider about Sony OLED TV

Android/Google TV. Sony’s OLED smart platform uses Android TV or the updated Google TV. While it offers an easy-to-navigate interface, webOS is the superior option with better speed and intuition.

Sony’s OLED smart platform uses Android TV or the updated Google TV. While it offers an easy-to-navigate interface, webOS is the superior option with better speed and intuition. Remote control . Sony’s remote control does include a built-in microphone for voice control but lacks the programmable features and direct buttons that LG’s magic remote includes.

. Sony’s remote control does include a built-in microphone for voice control but lacks the programmable features and direct buttons that LG’s magic remote includes. HDR. Sony’s OLED TVs do not support HDR10+, which is a typical display standard. Instead, Sony supports competing Dolby Vision.

Top Sony OLED TVs

Sony A90J 65-inch Bravia XR OLED TV

With vibrant brights, impressive contrast and staggering detail, this Sony TV provides one of the best OLED displays available. Though it comes at a high price, it offers a fast refresh rate, content optimization and terrific sound.

Sony 55-inch Bravia OLED TV

This 2020 Sony model offers a quality entertainment hub for a medium-size living room with a more budget-friendly OLED TV. Brightness is boosted, and the Triluminos display features a wide array of colors. With X-Motion clarity, it’s great for live sports, action movies and gaming.

Should you get LG OLED TV or Sony OLED TV?

There are many similarities between LG and Sony OLED TVs, as both offer contrast that competing QLED TVs can’t achieve.

The decision between the two will likely come down to how much you’re willing to pay. Mid-size LG TVs offer plenty of value for a mid-range price. They cater to all content and provide an immersive viewing experience. However, for those seeking the best picture available, Sony’s high-end options are the best choice with deep blacks, incredible brightness and faithful recreation of your favorite films, shows and games.

