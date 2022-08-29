Which bill counter is best?

If you need to deal with large amounts of cash quickly, you need a bill counter. Using one can save you hours of work if you’re in the right job or own the right business, but that doesn’t mean you can use just any counter. You need one that moves with the right mix of speed and capacity.

The best bill counter is the Teraputics Money Counter Elite. It can go through over 1,000 bills in a minute, can run for six hours continuously and can detect counterfeit bills.

What to know before you buy a bill counter

Hopper

The hopper is what holds the bill to be counted. They can hold as few as roughly 100 or up to 500-plus. Most hoppers require you to place your bills as neat and evenly as possible to avoid jams and other issues, but better hoppers give you some wiggle room. Additionally, some hoppers can be added to while a count is in progress, whereas others need to finish the load first.

Speed

The speed of a bill counter is self-explanatory — faster counters count more bills in a shorter time frame. The slowest can count roughly 500 bills a minute, or about eight bills a second, while the fastest can count 2,000-plus bills a minute, or about 33-plus bills a second.

Don’t forget to consider the hopper size. You don’t want a fast counter with a small hopper.

What to look for in a quality bill counter

Mixed bills

Most bill counters can only count the total number of bills that pass through it and not the value of those bills. If you regularly have a large number of mixed bills to go through, you should prioritize a counter that can differentiate between them. Otherwise, you waste too much time separating them. You’ll also have a permanent risk that the wrong denomination gets counted in the wrong pile.

You do have to pay extra for this feature, but your savings in time is incalculable.

Foreign currency

If you deal with multiple forms of currency, you can find bill counters that handle more than just U.S. dollars. Low-cost counters with foreign currency detection still only count the total quantity. High-cost counters can count the value, but you might need to manually input said value and only count like-denomination bills at once.

Run time

Considering the high speeds of bill counters, it’s only natural that they’re prone to overheating. However, to overheat even a basic counter takes running it for at least an hour or two without stopping while the very best find ways to mitigate heat generation entirely. If your job or business uses a bill counter continuously and all day, triple-check that it’s rated for continuous and constant use.

Self-testing and error detection

Bill counters are more complex than they look and many issues can arise. As such, the best counters will automatically perform a self-test at certain times to see if anything is amiss and can tell you specifically what the problem is. Those with specific error detection are also able to give you more details if they detect a counterfeit bill.

How much you can expect to spend on a bill counter

They can cost as little as $50 or as much as $1,000. Small counters for at-home use shouldn’t cost more than $100 while the average counter costs $100-$300. Anything more than $300 is for serious business.

Bill counter FAQ

Can a bill counter only count bills?

A. Depending on the hopper, no. They might be able to count just about anything that has the same rough size, shape and material as most currencies, such as various kinds of tickets and cards.

Can bill counters detect counterfeit bills?

A. The best can, using one or more methods to catch them.

Ultraviolet light, or black light, detection is used to check for watermarks that can’t be seen by the naked eye.

light, or black light, detection is used to check for watermarks that can’t be seen by the naked eye. Infrared light detection is also to check for watermarks that can’t be seen by the naked eye, but on a different spectrum than ultraviolet light.

light detection is also to check for watermarks that can’t be seen by the naked eye, but on a different spectrum than ultraviolet light. Magnetic detection checks whether the bills have magnetic properties, something U.S. dollars have due to the special kind of ink they use.

What’s the best bill counter to buy?

Top bill counter

Teraputics Money Counter Elite

What you need to know: This is perfect for businesses that need to go through big piles of cash quickly.

What you’ll love: Its counterfeit detection uses ultraviolet, magnetic and infrared sensors. It runs quietly at no more than 60 decibels. It counts up to 1,200 bills a minute and can run continuously for six hours. It has a 45-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: It only counts the total number of bills, not their value. Some consumers had issues with bills jamming. Others reported a smell of burning tires in operation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bill counter for the money

HFS Worldwide Currency Cash Counting Machine

What you need to know: This is good for those that find themselves awash in multiple currencies.

What you’ll love: It can count bills of various shapes and sizes, not just U.S. dollars. The hopper can hold up to 300 bills, and it counts at a speed of 90 bills a second. It has counterfeit detection through ultraviolet, magnetic and infrared sensors.

What you should consider: It doesn’t count the bills’ value, only the quantity. Some customers had issues with bills flying out of the counter once counted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GStar Money Counter

What you need to know: This is a solid counter for those needing one for noncommercial use.

What you’ll love: It counts up to 1,000 bills a minute. It comes with a set of spare parts and a cleaning brush. There’s a carrying handle and it has a rotatable top display and a separate, optional wired display. It runs no louder than 60 decibels.

What you should consider: Only the total number of bills is counted, not the bills’ value. Wrinkled and crumpled bills can get jammed. The hopper can catch your fingers; don’t load it while it works.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

