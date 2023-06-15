How to find relief from the heat

A couple of summers ago, a heat dome perched itself atop most of the country, driving temperatures dangerously high. If you live in a region where temperatures are approaching or are already in the triple digits, it’s safest to stay inside and stay cool.

However, if you live in an area where temperatures are merely uncomfortable, not life-threatening, you will benefit from products that are designed to keep you cool. This article will walk you through how your body works to stay cool and what you can do to help.

What is a heat dome?

It seems like the media is coining new terms, such as bomb cyclone and polar vortex, whenever new weather characteristics are identified. Even though many of these are not actual meteorological terms, they are grounded in real phenomena. And they are very descriptive and catchy.

A heat dome, for instance, is brought on by a lingering high-pressure zone. In a high-pressure zone, hot air is drawn downward instead of traveling up, and temperatures near the surface of the earth rise. This zone becomes stagnant when the jet stream swings further north than usual, trapping the hot air over the U.S. Though this weather pattern will eventually move on, it travels very slowly, creating a heatwave that can last for several days or weeks.

How does the human body stay cool?

The human body functions best when it is at or near 98.6 degrees. Any time there is a condition, whether internal or external, that makes the body’s core temperature drop or climb below or above healthy limits, the hypothalamus kicks in (like a thermostat) and triggers reactions that help regulate your body’s core temperature.

When your core temperature gets too hot, among other important tasks, the hypothalamus signals your body to sweat. This causes water that is held in the middle layer of skin to be released, along with the body’s salt. When sweat sits on the surface of your skin, it evaporates. As it evaporates, heat is removed from your body and you cool off.

As tempting as it may be to wipe sweat from your brow, that can actually inhibit the body’s cooling mechanism because it removes moisture that would otherwise evaporate and cool you down.

For the body’s cooling mechanism to keep functioning, you must replace the water you’ve lost. This is why it is so important to stay hydrated during physical activities that cause you to sweat.

How can I help my body stay cool?

There are three main ways you can help your body stay cool: Change your environment, stay hydrated and encourage evaporation.

Change your environment

If your body temperature is increasing due to external factors, the quickest and easiest way to lower your temperature is to change your environment. If you are outside in direct sunlight, move to the shade or go inside. Find an environment that is cooler so your body doesn’t have to do all the work to lower its temperature.

Stay hydrated

Water is the secret ingredient that gives your body the ability to stay cool. As long as you remain properly hydrated, your hypothalamus has a good chance of accomplishing its job keeping your body functioning the way it should.

Encourage evaporation

Since evaporation is the main method your body uses to stay cool, anything you can do to facilitate evaporation is beneficial. This could involve lowering the humidity in your home with a dehumidifier (so the air has more room to absorb moisture) or sitting in front of a fan — when air moves across a damp surface, it increases the rate of evaporation.

Signs you are getting too hot

There are two common heat-related illnesses: heat exhaustion and heat stroke. While heat exhaustion is serious and should be treated right away, heat stroke is life-threatening and must be treated immediately.

Heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is a condition that usually develops over several days of exposure to high temperatures or inadequate hydration. Heat exhaustion can happen to people who are working or exercising in hot weather, as well as the elderly and individuals with high blood pressure. The most common symptoms are heavy sweating, muscle cramps, fatigue, headaches, paleness, nausea and fainting.

Heat stroke

Heat stroke happens when the body is unable to regulate its temperature. Sweating stops and the body temperature rises rapidly. Since the body is unable to cool itself down, the skin will turn red, become hot and the pulse will be rapid and strong. A throbbing headache may occur along with nausea, dizziness, confusion and unconsciousness. With heat stroke, the body must be immediately cooled to get it below 102 degrees. While this can include moving the person out of the sun, submersion in cool water, or spraying them with a hose, someone should be calling 911 or the local emergency number to get immediate help.

