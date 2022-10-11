This year, Amazon surprised its Prime members with a second 48-hour sale called the Prime Early Access Sale. Weâ€™ve noticed that, as in years past, the company is offering huge discounts on smart home gear, such as the Echo Show 8 and Amazon Smart Plugs, as well as other personal essentials, including the Conair Hair Dryer by Leandro Limited and Crest 3D Teeth-Whitening Strips.
We’ve compiled a list of the best deals on everyday essentials. To help you quickly navigate to the products you need most, we’ve organized this list into seven sections: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.
Deal availability/pricing are always subject to change. BestReviews will be updating this roundup several times through the duration of Prime Day. We recommend checking back throughout the duration of the event as we add more worthwhile bargains. Updated: October 11, 3 a.m. PT
Air fryers, Panasonic beard trimmers and other trending deals
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven: 25% off
An air fryer is a game-changing countertop appliance. You can use it to cook up your favorite comfort foods in just a few minutes. Best of all, you’ll be using less oil. The Instant Vortex Plus is a versatile model that offers a broad range of cooking features.
JBL Reflect Aero earbuds are essential accessories that help you stay motivated during the toughest workouts. The Smart Ambient automatically adjusts noise cancellation levels to eliminate audio distractions while keeping you alert to your surroundings. Now is a great time to get these trending earbuds because they are so deeply discounted for the Prime Early Access Sale.
Fire HD 8 Essentials Bundle: 44% off
When you are creative, you need a tool that is as versatile as your mind. The Fire HD is a top-performing tablet that is adaptable to your needs. It has super-fast processing, an abundance of on-board storage and vivid graphics.
Panasonic Cordless Men’s Beard Trimmer: 27% off
Facial hair can look sloppy in just one day. To keep it crisp, no matter what your style, you need a high-quality razor. The Panasonic cordless trimmer delivers a smooth shave that won’t irritate your face. Itâ€™s easy to clean and currently available at a sizable discount.
Dekala Sunrise Alarm Clock : 39% off
Waking up can be rough â€” especially with a blaring alarm clock that startles you from a blissful sleep. With the Dekala Sunrise clock, you can wake up naturally to the soft glow of an artificial dawn and begin your day with serenity.
3-Pack, 6-foot Certified Lightning Cable: 62% off
Find yourself always looking for your missing iPhone cable? You’re not alone. This 3-pack of charging cables will make sure you’re always charged and ready to go. Don’t worry about sitting next to an outlet, as these cords extend 6-feet-long for your convenience.
Other top deals in this space
- These Oufuni Bone Conduction Headphones are on sale at 50% off are are highly rated
- Get the Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at 74% off today
- Get 20% off the Droneeye 4DV4 Drone today
- The Blink Mini Smart Security Camera is on sale at 54% off
- Get the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer today at 35% off
- Pick up these Powerowl AA and AAA Rechargeable Batteries at 20% off
- This Mr. Clean Magic Eraser is available at a 30% discount today
- These The Honest Company Clean Conscious Diapers are on sale at 28% off
- Pick up some PetLab Co. Probiotic Chews for Dogs at 46% off
Ring video doorbells, Anker portable chargers and other tech and electronics deals
Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: 56% off
If you’ve ever had a stranger show up at your door, you know how uncomfortable that can make you feel. With the Ring Echo Show 5, you can see who is on the other side and communicate without ever opening the door and making yourself vulnerable. The peace of mind this model offers is priceless. Since it is currently on sale, that makes it an even greater value.
Echo Dot Smart Speaker: 55% off
Without an assistant that listens to you, you cannot get the most out of your smart home. Amazon’s Alexa devices are reliable tech that puts you in control. The Echo Dot is one of the most popular models in the company’s line, and it is designed to make your life easier.
GRV Smart Watch for iOS and Android: 32% off
Watches are becoming more and more essential to your overall health. The GRV Smart Watch monitors your heart rate, senses oxygen levels in your blood and more. Your doctor may even recommend you purchase one. Since this model is discounted during the Prime Early Access Sale, it’s a great time to put the focus on your health.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: 24% off
If you had to get rid of every tech device you owned but one, chances are, you’d keep your phone. That shows how important this versatile gadget is in your life. With that being the case, you want to be sure you get the best. The Samsung Galaxy Z will not let you down. It gives you everything you need in one compact device.
Kasa Smart Plug Mini: 23% off
Not everyone wants a smart home. However, we could all use a little convenience. If all you want is control over a single, hard-to-reach light or you want to turn on the fan without getting up, the Kasa Smart Plug is the device to get.
Other top deals in this space
- Get the Nanddi Gaming Headset at 20% off today
- The Lepow Portable Monitor is on sale at 20% off
- Get 45% off the Emeet 1080P USB Webcam today
- The Frameo 10.1 Inch Digital Picture Frame is highly rated and available at 20% off
- Pick up a new laptop â€” the Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop is now 60% off
- Get the Anker 737 Power Bank Portable Charger with 33% off
- These Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Headphones are on sale at 30% off
- The Logitech Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available at 36% off today
- Pick up a Vantrue N2S 4K Dash Cam with a 47% discount
- This JBL GO2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available at 45% off
- These Energizer AA Batteries are an impressive 40% off
Boots, Swarovski jewelry and other apparel and accessories deals
Silentcare Mens Winter Mid-Calf Snow Boot: 18% off
As winter approaches, you need to keep your feet warm. These snow boots are not only great for colder weather, but they add a great accent to nearly any ensemble. Strut comfortably through any season with this stylish option.
Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women: 20% off
Comfort is a priority when it comes to casual wear. And there are few items that are more comfortable than this two-piece sweatsuit. Whether movie night involves a trip to the theater or a snuggle on the couch, these are the sweats you want to wear.
Koolaburra by Ugg Short Fashion Boot: 28%
If your feet are uncomfortable, your whole body can suffer. That is why it is essential to have supportive footwear. These Ugg boots are not only comfortable, but they are stylish too, so you can wear them in nearly any situation.
Swarovski Sunshine Jewelry Collection Clear Crystals Earrings: 43% off
It’s the little things that complete a look. With these Swarovski earrings, you can take your fashion game to the next level. They are sophisticated and cost less than you would expect for such an attention-getting accessory.
Silver Jeans Co. Men’s Zac Straight Leg Jeans: 69% off
Pants can be the most overlooked item in your wardrobe. You purchase what fits but aren’t always particularly concerned with how they complement your body. These Silver Jeans Co. pants have a flattering silhouette and a comfortable fit. You’ll truly look as good as you feel.
Other top deals in this space
- The Queenieke Women’s Golf Skort is available at 20% off
- Get this Zeagoo Women’s Blazer at a 20% discount today
- This Ekouaer Women’s Sleeveless Long Nightgown is on sale at 20% off
- Get the Democracy Women’s Ab Solution Jeggings at 56% off today
- Pick up some Tobeffect Wide Headbands at 42% off
- This Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch is on sale for 70% off
- For men, this Invicta Pro Diver Collection Stainless Steel Watch is 32% off
- These Adidas Women’s Grand Court Sneakers are on sale at 35% off
- Get this Under Armour Men’s Tech Long-Sleeve T-Shirt for 29% off
Instant Pots, Hamilton Beach blenders and other home and kitchen deals
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: 24% off
The Instant Pot is a versatile countertop appliance that can make anything from brisket to yogurt. All it takes is a tap or two, and you’ll have a dish with robust, mouth-watering flavor. The best news is, this model is currently available at a huge savings.
Marco Almond Japanese Stainless Steel Knives Set: 28% off
Every knife serves a different purpose. A serrated edge has a completely different function than a razor-sharp blade. To safely accomplish all your cutting tasks, you need a comprehensive set. The Marco Almond set is one that will go above and beyond your expectations.
Hamilton Beach Personal Blender: 39% off
A blender is a quick way to make a healthy, drinkable meal. To get the best one, you need power and control. The Hamilton blender offers both of those features and more, which is why it is a top-of-the-line model.
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus: 32%
A hand mixer is OK for the casual cook. But if you love baking and cooking, you’ll want to step up to a versatile stand mixer. The Kitchenaid stand mixer gives you power, convenience and hands-free operation so you can multitask.
Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Slicer: 40% off
You spend more time prepping food than you do eating it. To cut down on the pregame activities and get right to the main event, you’ll want to get a top-quality vegetable chopper. The Mueller has all the essential features that can streamline your kitchen time.
Other top deals in this space
- Pick up the Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier with a 33% discount
- Get 50% off the highly rated Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
- This Shark Navigator Professional Upright Vacuum is on sale at 20% off
- Pick up the Oxo Good Grips POP Container 4.4 Quart at 23% off
- Get the popular and highly rated Brita Elite Water Filter at 20% off
- The highly rated Crockpot Electric Lunch Box is on sale at 33% off today
- This T-fal Dishwasher-Safe Non-Stick Fry Pan is available at 60% off
- Get 30% off this SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker today
- Pick up the Cuisinart 3-Slot Foldable Knife Sharpener with a 40% discount
Tree trimmers, Greenworks lawn mowers and other lawn and garden deals
Corona Tools DualLINK Extendable Tree Trimmer: 34% off
A string trimmer is the garden tool that gives your lawn a crisp look that makes it the envy of the neighborhood. The Corona Tools Tree Trimmer not only functions as a tree trimmer, but it edges as well, making it one of the most essential tools in lawn care.
Scotts Outdoor Power Tools Push Lawn Sweeper: 15% off
If you have a lawn, patio or yard you need a way to easily rake and clean debris. The best models, like this Scotts Lawn Sweeper, will have the size and lightweight design you need to get the job done. The bells and whistles found on this popular model are highly desirable.
BEI & Hong Mini Cordless Chainsaw: 30% off
A chainsaw is an extremely useful bit of outdoor equipment that can help you clear overgrown trees and brush and construct outdoor furniture. The BEI & Hong mini chainsaw is easy to hold and maneuver around any size task.
MaxWorks Compost Bin Tumbler: 20% off
When it comes to your yard, a composter is the tool that turns trash into treasure. All those clippings and debris and even scraps from the kitchen can be turned into food for your soil and garden with the MaxWorks compost tumbler. Today, you can get this popular model at a deep discount, which makes it even more desirable.
SnapFresh Leaf Blower: 30% off
Fall is here. The leaves have created a blanket that can suffocate your grass. The quickest solution is to blow those leaves into tidy piles so they can be mulched or removed. The SnapFresh leaf blower has the power to do just that, so your lawn will thrive in the spring.
Joeys Garden Expandable Garden Hose: 37% off
A hose is arguably the most versatile and affordable piece of outdoor equipment that you can own. It is suitable for everything from nurturing your lawn to cleaning your deck. The Joeys Garden hose is a durable model that offers compact storage when not in use.
Greenworks Cordless Lawn Mower: 20% off
If you have a lawn, you need a lawn mower. The best models, like this Greenworks mower, will have the size and power you need to get the job done. The bells and whistles found on this popular model are highly desirable.
Other top deals in this space
- Get the Serwall Folding Outdoor Patio Chairs today at 28% off
- The Grecell Portable Power Station is available with 11% off
- Pick up this Flowtron Electronic Insect Killer with a 20% discount
- Get 61% off the Fire Sense Natural Gas Patio Heater today
- There is a 24% off offer on the Raindrip Automatic Watering Kit with Timer
- This Liberty Garden Free Standing Garden Hose Stand is on sale at 30% off
- Pick up the Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch Drill with a 28% discount
- Get a 33% discount on Arnold .155-Inch x 18.5-Inch Professional Xtreme Trimmer Line today
- The Scotts Turf Builder Sun and Shade Mix Grass Seed is available at 43% off
- Get these Tomcat Rat & Mouse Killer Refillable Stations with 45% off
Vigbody bikes, Gaiam yoga gear and other sports and fitness equipment deals
Vigbody Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: 33% off
Who needs a gym membership when you have a Vigbody bike? This popular exercise bike has the workouts and range of resistance that will keep you engaged and pedaling toward your fitness goals. Thanks to Amazon Prime, you can get it at a wallet-friendly price.
Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat: 44% off
A yoga mat isn’t just for yoga. You can use it to perform a wide range of exercises. The Gaiam yoga mat is thick enough to provide suitable cushioning and traction, which means you can focus on getting the most out of your workout.
Living Fit Resistance Loop Exercise Bands: 20% off
Resistance bands are a low-impact way to build muscle. They can dramatically increase the intensity of nearly any workout so you can reap the maximum rewards. This Living Fit set contains bands of varied resistance to accommodate your fitness level.
Fitpolo Fitness Tracker Smart Watch: 36% off
The Fitpolo fitness tracker is like having a personal coach training you to be your best every day. It monitors important fitness metrics, such as heart rate and activity levels, so you can achieve your fitness goals.
Darkrun Muscle Massage Gun: 74% off
After your workout, you will have some minor aches and pains. This is normal. It means you pushed your body enough to see benefits. The Darkrun massage gun increases blood flow to nurture and heal your muscles so you can have gain without the pain.
Other top deals in this space
- This LuxFit Foam Roller is on sale at 47% off
- Get the Mind Reader Multi-Grip Chin-Up/Pull-Up Bar at 53% off today
- This highly rated Marcy Water Rowing Machine is available at 27% off
- Pick up the Portable Under Desk Stationary Fitness Machine with a 51% discount
- This Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table is on sale at 37% off
- Get the Marcy Compact Dumbbell Rack at 51% off
- The Gaiam Restore Resistance Band Kit is available at 20% off today
- Pick up a Wilson Adult Tennis Racket with a 50% discount
- Get this Schwinn Koen & Elm Big Girls and Boys Bike at 20% off
- This Rawlings Eclipse Fastpitch Softball Bat is 26% off today
Haus Laboratories lipsticks, Urban Decay mascaras and other health and beauty deals
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon: 67% off
Lipstick should not only coat your lips and remain vibrant throughout the day, but the best options, like Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga, also moisturize.
Derma E Advanced Peptides and Collagen Moisturizer: 53% off
Moisturizer is the secret ingredient that keeps you looking your best. Derma E gives your skin everything it needs. It fortifies, nourishes and moisturizes to keep your skin healthy and smooth.
Head & Shoulders Tea Tree Oil Dandruff Shampoo: 30% off
The wrong shampoo can damage your hair. You want to make sure that the formula you choose is right for your needs. Head & Shoulders is gentle enough to use every day. It helps repair damage and restore luster.
Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara: 40% off
It’s hard to find a great mascara. You want to add length and thickness without looking clumpy, and you want something that is long-lasting and nourishes your lashes to keep them healthy. Urban Decay Perversion does all of that and more. It is a brand that is formulated to satisfy.
Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm: 30% off
A good lip balm does two things: It moisturizes your lips, and it stays on. Mario Badescu’s lip balm does both of these things exceptionally well. With the deep discounts available during this Prime Early Access Sale, you might want to pick up a few so you can protect your lips all year-round.
Other top deals in this space
- This Magnetic Reusable Lashes Kit is on sale at 56% off
- Get the Gellen Acrylic Nail Tips and Glue Gel Kit at a 51% discount
- The L’Occitane Shea Hand Cream Indulgences Trio Gift Set is available at 21% off today
- Pick up the BareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Face Cream at 45% off
- This Andalou Naturals Age Defying Berry Fruit Enzyme Face Mask is available at 35% off
- The Wet n Wild Pride Eye Shadow Palette is on sale at 30% off today
- Get the Freeman Beauty Facial Mask Variety Pack at 23% off
- Get 40% off the highly rated Province Apothecary Daily Glow Essentials Discovery Kit
- This Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil is 30% off today
- Pick up the Cetaphil Restoraderm Soothing Wash with a 30% discount
