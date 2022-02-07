The latest in Samsung’s flagship phone line will launch on February 9, but there’s still some mystery around what consumers should expect. The details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 are thin on the ground so far. While there have been rumors, facts remain elusive.

Although you won’t find much concrete information yet, you don’t have long to wait until the launch when Samsung reveals all.

Samsung Unpacked

Samsung Unpacked is a twice-yearly event from Samsung where it launches its latest products. The next Unpacked event is on February 9, and you’ll be able to find out the full details of the new S22 line. You can watch a livestream on the Samsung website on February 9 from 7 a.m. PST. In previous years it has also been livestreamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel, and this year it is likely to happen again.

New Samsung Galaxy models unveiled

As in previous years, you can expect an S22, an S22+ and an S22 Ultra to be unveiled on February 9. Although still a great phone, the S22 will be the base-level model, the S22+ will be the mid-level model that will be slightly bigger with slightly better specs, and the S22 Ultra will be the top-end offering with the largest screen size, best specs and most impressive camera array. The Ultra is rumored to incorporate some features from the Galaxy Note phone, such as an S-Pen stylus, which hasn’t had a new model since 2020 and may now be defunct.

Probable camera evolution

Flagship Samsung phones are known for their great cameras, but a teaser video on the Samsung website suggests that a significant upgrade might be due. The video is cryptic, but it appears to show someone taking photos in dark environments with the tagline “break through the night, break the rules of light” popping up on the screen at the end of the teaser. This seems to suggest an impressive upgrade to the night mode feature for better low-light photography.

Shipping date

The Samsung Unpacked event on February 9 is the launch event for the new S22 range, but it isn’t technically the release date. You can already reserve one via Samsung’s website, but preorders are likely to open officially after the event. The shipping date isn’t yet confirmed but it’s likely to be near the end of February for the S22 Ultra and around mid-March for the S22 and S22+. Samsung is experiencing delays in manufacturing due to pandemic-related supply chain issues, which is why you’ll have to wait a little while from the launch until you can hold one of these new phones in your hand.

Alternatives to the Galaxy S22 line

Samsung Galaxy S21

If you just can’t wait for the S22, or you want to pick up a cheaper deal after the new model’s release, last year’s S21 is still a solid choice. It has an excellent array of cameras, 8K video capabilities and an intuitive battery that lasts all day.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is Apple’s current top-of-the-line smartphone, and it performs exceptionally. It has excellent cameras that take photos in a more true-to-life color palette than Samsung phones, and it’s speedy with a beautifully sharp display.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus isn’t quite able to keep up with Apple and Samsung’s top phones, but it isn’t far behind. This phone is an excellent choice for buyers who want flagship-level features but don’t have the budget for the Galaxy S22.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro is another phone with features on the lower end of high-end but with a more affordable price tag than the S22. It’s highly responsive with a great camera and is more than adequate for most people.

