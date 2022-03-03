Which Kensington docking station is best?

As one of the largest manufacturers of consumer electronics, Kensington is behind the production of several high-quality docking stations for a variety of laptop PCs. However, before you end up purchasing the first docking station you encounter, you should consider how well it meets your work and travel requirements. Fortunately, the Kensington USB 3.0 Dual 4K Display Docking Station for Windows and Mac OS is suitable for both office workstations and working remotely as needed.

What to know before you buy a Kensington docking station

Do you need a portable or stationary docking station?

Much like how you might purchase a laptop based on physical specifications like size and weight, such considerations are equally important when buying a docking station. For example, a docking station that primarily lives on your office desk can be larger and more capable than a smaller model. It is more difficult to transport if traveling is required.

On the other hand, while a portable docking station offers much greater freedom of movement in taking your work or gaming on the road, it can be sorely lacking in terms of number of ports, charging capabilities and other desirable features. Ultimately, you should consider the primary usage of any docking station before committing to a final purchase.

Vertical or horizontal design

Similar to other products like laptop stands and computer mice, docking stations come in both vertical and horizontal configurations, each with their own set of positives and negatives. As an example, if you happen to work in an office with a decent amount of desk space, a horizontal model might be well-suited for you.

Unfortunately, while horizontal docking stations can fit on almost any flat surface, they are less than ideal for those with limited workspace. Vertical docking stations take up much less space by greatly reducing the required footprint, but may lack the larger number of ports that horizontal models can offer.

Greater capabilities mean greater costs

As is often the case with many kinds of computer technology, in order to get a high-quality product, you have to pay for it. While this isn’t to say you can’t find a basic model of docking station that will suit your needs, it’s unlikely that you will be happy with your decision in the long run.

That being said, while none of the selected models of Kensington docking stations are particularly cheap, they all come with impressive features and technical capabilities that help justify the price tag. By taking the time and money to invest in your future success rather than cutting corners, you can enjoy a docking station that will last for years to come.

What to look for in a quality Kensington docking station

Power supplies for both connected devices and laptops

In addition to granting you the ability to instantly connect your computer to a multi-monitor setup, your docking station is also capable of doing much more. For instance, while virtually all models are capable of accepting input from other USB devices, not all docking stations offer the ability to actually charge devices simultaneously.

Furthermore, even fewer docking stations can actually charge your laptop as well, which can be a real boon if you need to bring your computer around the office on a regular basis. In order to avoid disappointment with an inefficient docking station, you should always check its ability to power other devices that you regularly use.

Capable of supporting multiple kinds of graphics resolution

Whether you happen to be an avid PC gamer, a professional videographer or simply want to enjoy the best possible visual display, you know how important it is to have great graphics resolution. That being said, you might be surprised to learn that while many docking stations are capable of handling basic 1920 x 1080 HD resolutions, they are not capable of handling more advanced visual formats.

As such, several of the select models of docking stations are equipped with the ability to transmit and receive data-intensive formats like DisplayPort, 4K Ultra HD (4096 x 2160 30-bit color at 60 Hz), as well as more commonly found options. No matter how simple or complex your graphic setup is, these docking stations will translate visual data exactly as intended, giving you a full and clear perspective.

Compatible with a wide range of systems and peripherals

Whether you happen to be a devotee of Microsoft Windows 10 or a diehard user of MacOS, you are aware of how important it is to purchase compatible accessories for your existing setup. After all, you wouldn’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on a docking station that can’t effectively communicate with your PC and any other peripheral devices.

In addition to concerns about operating systems, some modern docking stations are designed to exclusively work only with laptops with Thunderbolt 3 ports, such as MacBooks (OS 10.14 and later), Dell, HP, Lenovo and others. Having a compatible docking station is crucial to staying productive and having your technological ecosystem remain in constant communication.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kensington docking station

Depending on your desired features and budget, a Kensington docking station can cost between $170-$280.

Kensington docking station FAQ

Can I use my docking station with any laptop?

A. While some docking stations offer universal compatibility, others are designed to only work with specific models, operating systems and technologies. While some models are universal in the sense that any PC with Thunderbolt technology can make use of them, others require ownership of a particular type of laptop.

Will using a docking station cause damage to my PC or battery?

A. Just like you shouldn’t leave your PC plugged in overnight, you shouldn’t leave your laptop plugged for long periods of time without removing the battery. That being said, any docking station should have sufficient cooling and clearance to prevent buildup of potentially damaging heat.

What’s the best Kensington docking station to buy?

Top Kensington docking station

Kensington USB 3.0 Dual 4K Display Docking Station for Windows and Mac OS

What you need to know: An attractive and reliable docking station.

What you’ll love: Key features include working with laptops that have USB A ports, USB C ports and can even sync with MacBooks, Surface Books and Surface Pros. Furthermore, users can enjoy dual 4K displays at 60Hz via two DisplayPort outputs (DP++), as well as dual extended display.

What you should consider: Drivers are updated infrequently and there are reports of dropped connections.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kensington docking station for the money

Kensington SD2000P USB-C Docking Station for Ipad Pro, Windows Laptops, Etc.

What you need to know: An affordable docking station with impressive features.

What you’ll love: This unit includes a single display output at 4K at 30Hz, as well as two video inputs for flexibility, one DisplayPort 1.2++ and one HDMI 2.0 port. It also has a 1M USB-C cable included for 135W power for your laptop and provides up to 60W charging for other devices.

What you should consider: Significant lag with video inputs as well as flaky connection strength.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station with SD Card Reader, 60W PD and Dual 4K HDMI

What you need to know: A slim docking station with many modern conveniences.

What you’ll love: The docking station features a Thunderbolt 3 dock for powering any compatible laptop, as well as supporting 4K Ultra HD (4096 x 2160 30-bit color at 60 Hz) to dual monitors or 8K 60fps to a single monitor. It also has an SD card reader, 3.5-mm jack and other useful ports.

What you should consider: Reports of the device failing within four to six months of initial purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Daniel Martin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

