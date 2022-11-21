Best tech gifts of 2022

The holidays are quickly approaching, so it’s a good idea to get ahead of the curve and start shopping for gifts now. Electronics and tech gifts are among the most popular during the holidays, so you’ll want to snag some of the hottest items before they sell out.

What makes electronics and tech gadgets such great gifts is their versatility. If you know what the person you’re gifting likes, it’s an easy way to shop for something they can appreciate.

For example, if you know a hardcore gamer, a new console, accessory or even a gaming chair is an excellent gift, while music lovers will appreciate a new sound bar or wireless earbuds. Whether you’re shopping for a tech enthusiast or someone who is overdue for an upgrade, you’ll find ideas here for everyone on your list.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch OLED White Joy-Cons

When playing on the go, Nintendo fans can enjoy their favorite games on a brighter OLED on the Switch. It has a built-in Ethernet port for a stable internet connection, 64 gigabytes of storage space and a wide adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in tabletop mode.

Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-in-One Virtual Reality Headset

It’s an expensive gift, but this cutting-edge virtual reality gaming headset offers access to over 350 titles. It has 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback for an immersive experience as well as a high-resolution display.

PlayStation 5 Console

This is a fantastic gift for anyone who couldn’t get their hands on a PS5 after it initially launched. The PS5 offers an immersive experience, thanks to haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio. Plus, there is a library of excellent exclusive and third-party games.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart is one of the most popular Nintendo game franchises of all time, and Mario Kart 8 is one of the bestselling Switch games. Players can choose their favorite Mario characters and race them against friends in a multiplayer clash of zany action.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Playing the Switch with Joy-Cons is fine, but the Pro Controller is a must for players who want improved control when playing first-person shooters, fighters, RPGs and platformers. It has an ergonomic design, motion controls, HD rumble and built-in Amiibo functionality.

Homall Gaming Chair

Extended gaming sessions can wreak havoc on a person’s body, so it’s crucial to have a gaming chair like this one. It has a 360-degree swivel, multidirectional wheels and a reclining function that works between 90 and 180 degrees.

Corsair K63 Wireless Special-Edition Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

This excellent keyboard uses Corsair’s new Ice Blue LED backlighting, matching perfectly with Corsair One. It has three connection methods: 2.4-gigahertz, low-latency Bluetooth and USB. The keyboard incorporates Cherry MX Red key switches with gold contacts and has built-in 128-bit AES encryption.

Corsair K95 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The keyboard’s frame is made from brushed aluminum and has 8 megabytes of onboard memory for RGB per-key backlighting and macro profiles. It uses Cherry MX switches for accurate and fast tactile feedback. It has six programmable G-keys for macros and comes with a magnetic wrist rest and multimedia buttons.

SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset

Unlike other headphones that use a cable to connect to Microsoft’s Xbox One controller, these headphones have integrated Xbox Wireless technology. That means they connect directly to the console. It has 40-millimeter audio drivers, a ClearCast bidirectional microphone and ample padding on the ear cups. The rechargeable battery lasts 20 hours.

Razer Viper V2 Pro Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Weighing only two ounces, this wireless mouse is one of the lightest you’ll find. It has a 30,000 DPI optical sensor and several buttons that are certified for over 90 million clicks. The rechargeable battery lasts for about 80 hours.

Other top gaming deals

Health and fitness gadgets

Apple Watch 7

The Apple Watch 7 is as stylish as it is functional thanks to a crack-resistant front crystal and an IP6X dust-resistance rating. It keeps track of various health and fitness metrics, including blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep quality, calories burned and more.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch

The lightweight build of this smartwatch makes it perfect for those who don’t want to feel burdened by heavy wristwear. It has over 70 integrated sports modes and a 1.55-inch AMOLED display, and it keeps track of sleep monitoring, stress-level monitoring and more.

Withings Body Plus Smart Wi-Fi Scale

This Bluetooth bathroom scale has a pregnancy tracker and can sync with Apple Watch and over 100 health and fitness apps. It recognizes up to eight different users, works for up to 18 months and uses position control technology to provide accurate readings.

Lumos Ultra Smart Bike Helmet

This intuitive helmet can absorb rotational impact force and takes bike-riding safety to a new level. It has bright front and rear LED lights and comes with a handlebar-mounted remote that riders can use to signal to those around them when and where they’re going to turn.

Renpho Eye Massager

This eye massager can be a helpful tool for those who aren’t getting good sleep quality. It has built-in heating pads and uses oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion for reducing eye puffiness, dry eyes and dark circles.

Westinghouse HEPA Air Purifier

This air purifier uses a HEPA filter and Nano Confined Catalytic Oxidation technology to reduce harmful pollutants in the air. It has a coverage zone of up to 300 square feet and eliminates up to 99% of viruses and bacteria.

Other top health and fitness gadgets

Tech gifts for listening to music

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Active Noise-Canceling Headphones

These affordable headphones offer high-quality sound and active noise-canceling technology to tune out ambient sound. The battery lasts up to 60 hours in standard listening mode, and a five-minute charging session provides up to four hours of listening time.

Tozo NC7 Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds

These earbuds offer surprisingly well-balanced sound and are an excellent bargain pick at a low price. The battery lasts over 10 hours on a full charge, and the hybrid three-layer noise-cancellation dramatically reduces ambient noise.

ZVox Dialogue Clarifying Sound Bar

Hearing the dialogue in TV shows and movies can be challenging for some, but this sound bar makes it easier. It’s 10 inches wide, weighs less than 1 pound, seamlessly connects to TVs with just one wire, and has wide-range speakers for delivering rich sound.

Crosley C62B-WA Vinyl Bluetooth Turntable with Speakers

Purists will argue that vinyl records are the ultimate way to listen to music, making this an excellent gift for those with an old collection of classic albums. It has an aluminum tonearm, an adjustable counterweight, and a moving magnet for anti-skate control.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds 2

These earbuds have 7-millimeter dynamic audio drivers and active noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. The battery lasts seven hours on a full charge and can be extended up to 28 hours with the wireless charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro

If you know someone with an iPhone, the AirPods are an excellent gift. They have active noise cancellation for drowning out unwanted ambient noise, touch controls for managing phone calls and music playback, and quick access to Siri.

Sennheiser HD 660 S HiRes Audiophile Open Back Headphone

These reference-class open-back headphones produce excellent sound quality and low harmonic distortion through improved transducers. The large 50-millimeter drivers are housed in padded ear cups and have a frequency response range of 10-41,000 hertz. It comes with a 3.5-millimeter and 6.5-millimeter connection.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

The Powerbeats is a good option for listening to music on a run or walking around the city. It provides you with nine hours of battery life and is completely wireless. The ear hooks are adjustable to ensure a snug fit and are reinforced to protect against sweat and water. While it uses Apple’s H1 internal chip, it is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

JBL Live Pro 2

These earbuds have powerful 11-millimeter speakers using JBL’s Signature Sound tuning. The adaptive noise cancellation automatically adjusts the volume to your surroundings, while Smart Ambient lets you hear what’s happening. Six beamforming microphones clearly pick up your voice, and through VoiceAware, you can adjust how much of your own voice you hear.

FullLight Bluetooth Beanie Headphones

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean that you can’t listen to music. This winter beanie will keep your head and ears warm while ensuring that the music never stops. It has a built-in battery that lasts up to 25 hours, and the improved Bluetooth technology ensures a stable connection.

Reshow Portable MP3 Converter Tape Player

If that special someone in your life loves all kinds of music and is still holding on to some cassette tapes, this music gadget is an excellent gift. It converts cassette tapes to MP3 format so they don’t lose audio quality or become damaged with time. Itâ€™s compatible with any standard 3.5-millimeter or USB cable.

Other top tech gifts for listening to music

Tech gifts for the home office

Bonsaii Paper Shredder for Home Use

Whether you work from home or in the office, there will be times when you must destroy sensitive documents. The best option for that is with a paper shredder such as this one. It shreds up to six sheets at a time, up to a maximum of 36 pages per minute. The crosscut shredder has a transparent wastebasket, so you can see when it’s full.

Inchor Cable Clips and Cord Holder

It’s important for your work environment to be as organized as possible, and the cable holder is an excellent choice. It has five slots for various cables, such as mobile phone chargers, network cables and power cords. It is held in place on the table through 3M adhesive tape.

Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier

Clean air is vital for a healthy lifestyle and helps your office. This air purifier combines a HEPA-13 filter that captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, mold and other ultrafine impurities. It filters up to 630 square feet of air per hour and automatically senses the air quality to adjust the fan according to the detected quality.

ComfiLife Foot Rest for Under Desk at Work

Just as you need the right tools for your job, you must also be comfortable. This under-the-desk footrest helps reduce back and sciatica pain by giving you proper foot placement. You can adjust the height of the memory foam or you can flip it over to use it as a gentle rocker.

Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip

If you lose power at home, it’s not the end of the world if you are working on a laptop. But if an electrical surge knocks out your electronics, it will have a devastating effect. A surge protector power strip is the best way to prevent that from happening. This model has four USB charging ports, three side outlet extenders, and four outlets on the top. It comes with a 5-foot braided power cable.

Lamicall Cell Phone Stand

Make sure you never miss a call or run out of mobile phone battery with this phone stand. It is made from sturdy metal and has a large cutout for your charging cable. You can rest your device in portrait or landscape mode, which is also great for video calls.

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook

It is critical for your business to take accurate notes, but it could mean going through plenty of notebooks before the year ends. Save on paper and your money with a high-tech solution such as the Rocketbook. This 42-page notebook has seven different page styles for planning, listing, goal setting and note-taking. But the best part is that everything transfers to your mobile phone and you erase the ink by wiping it with a damp cloth.

Unikito Locking Office Filing Cabinet with Socket and USB Charging Port

It’s good to have a space to keep documents and gadgets secure when working in a home office. This filing cabinet is an excellent choice as it has a lockable cupboard and two outlets built into the surface. There are also three USB ports to charge mobile phones.

Ooma Telo Air 2

This Voice-Over-IP phone service is a great option if you donâ€™t want to spend a fortune on landline and mobile calls. The gadget gives you access to the Ooma Telo phone service and is compatible with any handset. It has built-in wireless and Bluetooth connectivity and is easy to install.

Annquan Desk Clamp Power Strip with 4 USB Ports

Nobody should ever struggle to find a power outlet with this power strip that clamps onto your desk. It has four regular sockets and four USB ports, and the strip sits at an angle for easy access. The clamp adjusts to a maximum width of 2 inches, making it compatible with almost all desks.

Other top tech gifts for the home office

Phones and accessories

Google Pixel 6a

This model phone from Google has a 24-hour battery and a 12-megapixel camera. It’s compatible with any network provider in the U.S. It has a 6.1-inch display with a maximum frame rate of 60 hertz.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The latest mobile phone from Samsung has 512-gigabyte storage, a 6.8-inch display, and a built-in S-Pen for creative drawing or writing. It has a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera lens on the back and a 40-megapixel sensor on the front.

Loncaster Car Phone Holder

Keeping your eyes on the road is critical when driving and this phone holder is an excellent option. It sticks to your dashboard through an adhesive strip and keeps your device secure in landscape orientation.

PopSockets PopGrip

Never drop your phone again with the highly popular PopGrip. It has a swappable top so you can change the design, and it secures to the back of your phone with a powerful adhesive. It is compatible with most phone cases.

Wireless Charging Station for Multiple Devices

Ensure all your phones and smart gadgets are charged with this wireless charging station. It is compatible with most mobile phones and can also charge an Apple Watch. You can even take it on the road as it folds flat to save space.

Other top phones and accessories

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max feature a professional camera system for excellent photos.

Help them keep their phone safe with a strong, durable Otterbox case.

This pro lens kit for their smartphone comes with a wide-angle lens and macro lens for crystal-clear close-ups.

A height-adjustable cellphone stand for better video calls and organization.

Tech gifts for the kitchen

Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug

This mug is excellent for keeping coffee, tea, and other beverages warm until you’re ready to drink. Thereâ€™s an auto-sleep function that turns it off when it’s not in use, and the smartphone app can be used to adjust the temperature, customize presets and receive notifications.

Meater Smart Meat Thermometer

This meat thermometer has dual sensors for monitoring internal meat temperatures up to 212 degrees and external temperatures up to 527 degrees. The advanced estimator helps determine how long it takes to cook food, and custom alerts based on temperature and time can be set up.

Gevi 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker

With a large capacity, coffee lovers can brew up to 10 cups of coffee from coffee beans or powder. This coffee maker has three strength control settings, eight coffee grind control grades, and a button for stopping the grinding function at any time.

Cosori Pro Smart Air Fryer XL

This air fryer is loaded with several premium smart features and is a chef’s dream come true. It has a 5.8-quart basket with a nonstick surface and can be controlled through the Vesyn app, Alexa or Google Assistant.

Viante Electric Glass Kettle

This Italian-designed electric glass kettle is made of durable stainless steel and has an infuser to get the most out of tea bags and leaves. It has a 30-minute warming function and adjustable temperature control settings for white, green, oolong, and black teas.

3T6B Spoon Scale

This spoon accurately measures how many teaspoons or tablespoons are needed for any recipe. It supports four measurement units and has a tare function for subtracting the weight of a container for precise readings.

Other top tech gifts for the kitchen

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.