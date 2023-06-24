Outfitting your bedroom in the farmhouse style

Decorating your bedroom in the farmhouse style creates a cozy and inviting space, whether you live on a farm in the country or in an apartment building in a bustling city. From antique metal bed frames to barnyard-inspired wall mirrors, farmhouse decor creates an atmosphere like you’re living in the countryside. Once you know the elements of farmhouse style, it’s relatively easy to create the look for your bedroom.

Defining the farmhouse style

Distressed finishes and reclaimed materials feature heavily in farmhouse decor. The wood and metal finishes are designed to look weathered like the furniture and decor have been left to rust in the barn or stable. The farmhouse style overlaps with other types of decor, especially rustic and industrial; think of the shared elements of a farmhouse with a country cottage, or how items in a factory could resemble agricultural equipment.

The wood and metal pieces featured in the farmhouse style typically have a gray, black or brown finish. You can add more visual variety to the space by incorporating mismatched finishes and adding more colors through ornaments, bedspreads, pillows and wall decor. However, keep in mind that the farmhouse aesthetic favors neutrals and earth tones.

For an authentic appearance, consider decorating with vintage farmhouse classics such as plaid quilts, milk jugs used as flower vases and metal wall decor. The farmhouse style is all about simplicity and practicality, so avoid overdecorating with knick-knacks or creating a cluttered effect.

Best furniture for farmhouse bedrooms

Pottery Barn Farmhouse Bed

This traditional farmhouse bed frame is crafted from solid wood that’s been kiln-dried for enhanced durability. The woodwork is simple yet elegant with molded trim and panel details. This bed frame comes in five finishes and does not require a box spring.

Sold by Pottery Barn

Lark Manor Lissette Coverlet Set

This quilted coverlet’s fleur-de-lis stitching looks right at home in a farmhouse or country cottage. The microfiber coverlet has an antimicrobial treatment that keeps the fabric fresh for longer. The light cotton filling makes it comfortable for summer use or layering in the colder months. This charming reversible coverlet comes in 12 colors with two shams included.

Sold by Wayfair

Grain Wood Furniture Montauk Nightstand

This solid pine nightstand features a distressed finish that gives it a distinctly rustic look. It’s available in five colors with two 5-inch-deep drawers that offer plenty of bedside storage. If you want a coordinated look, pair it with the matching chest of drawers or dresser.

Sold by Wayfair

One Allium Way Machesney Resin Table Lamp

This set of two lamps looks great on either side of a farmhouse bed. Made of resin, the gray lamps are designed to mimic the look of distressed wood. Each off-white empire shade houses an included LED bulb.

Sold by Wayfair

Ophelia & Co. Moneta Upholstered Bench

This upholstered bench has a classic weathered appearance, with a half-moon silhouette and sturdy wooden legs. The tufted linen cushion contains a comfortable foam filling.

Sold by Wayfair

Best decor for farmhouse bedrooms

Rosalind Wheeler Peggie Metal Mirror

With an arched top, distressed metal finish and windowpane aesthetic, this accent mirror looks like it belongs in another time. The antique bronze finish complements other rustic items in the room. You can prop up the mirror using a horizontal dresser or hang it on the wall — either way, it’ll have an eye-catching effect.

Sold by Wayfair

Sand & Stable Elio Metal Table Vase

This hammered steel milk jug has gray dimpling and a rusted rim effect for an authentic vintage appearance. You can fill it with real or faux flowers and place it on a nightstand or dresser. Conveniently, it comes in three different sizes.

Sold by Wayfair

Three Posts Tabletop Candlesticks

These rustic candlesticks are well suited for romantic or ambient lighting. While coastal-inspired, they still pair well with farmhouse decor. The set of three candle pillars contains high-quality mango wood available in three weathered finishes.

Sold by Wayfair

Andover Mills 4-Piece Wall Decor Set

This four-piece wall decor set can liven up your bedroom walls. The botanical-themed wall art is made of sturdy iron in an antique bronze finish. The trellis-like design on each piece is different for a unique visual effect. You can show off this wall decor above a dresser or let it hang alone on the wall.

Sold by Wayfair

Williston Forge Calera Sculpture

This industrial-inspired gear ornament resembles reclaimed farm equipment. The handmade poly-stone sculpture is painted in rust and dark brown colors for a classic worn look. It acts as a nice accent on a nightstand or dresser.

Sold by Wayfair

