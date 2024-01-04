Here’s what’s inside the 2024 Golden Globes gift bags

Attending the Golden Globes is much more than a night to get dressed to the nines, walk a red carpet and celebrate some of the best movies of the year. The awards ceremony just revealed in a press release everything that will be included in the coveted gift bags attendees will receive, which are reportedly worth $500,000 this year.

The bags were curated by luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report, and they include tons of exclusive items, such as private jet credits, a session with a celebrity tattoo artist and must-have beauty products (from Black Diamond Retinol Oil to Truffle Eye Serum).

Learn about what’s included in the gift bags below, and if you feel like treating yourself, you can even purchase some of the less exclusive beauty products inside this year’s bags.

Shop this article: 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask, Byroe Tomato Anti-Aging Serum, CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask

What makes a Golden Globes gift bag so valuable?

The gift bags are given to all the presenters and winners at the 2024 Golden Globes. Each one contains more than 35 luxury products, most of which will go to all 83 recipients, though there are a few extra-special products that are only gifted to a select few attendees.

For example, all of the presenters and winners will receive multiple travel experiences, including a five-day yacht charter in Indonesia (valued at $50,000) and a five-day “luxury experience” at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman (valued at $20,000).

Up to 10 recipients will get $10,000 in flight credits to XO Jet (valued at $11,000). Just one recipient will receive a pair of Coomi x Muzo emerald earrings that retail for $69,000. And one lucky guest will get six bottles of the most expensive wine in the world, Liber Pater, which sells for $193,500. The rest of the recipients will be able to enjoy a more reasonable option: La Distillerie de Monaco’s Limited Edition Eden Roc Gin (valued at $275).

If you want to live like a Golden Globes attendee, you can buy some of the items included in the gift bags on Amazon. All of them that are available to purchase are listed below.

Shop the Golden Globes 2024 goody bag

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Retinol Oil

This retinol oil is meant to be used at night when its 1% retinol can smooth uneven skin texture and smooth away age spots and fine lines.

111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask

The hydrogel formula in this face mask infuses your skin with hydrating ingredients for radiance and glow.

Byroe Tomato Anti-Aging Serum

Upcycled tomato helps this serum make your skin feel smoother and plumper. Its four-in-one formula targets sagging, fine lines, wrinkles and loss of firmness.

Byroe Truffle Eye Serum

Depuff and firm your under eye with this delicate, lightweight eye treatment that melts into the skin.

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask

This face mask is made from patented flexible silicone that wraps around your face so LED light therapy can penetrate from every angle.

Le Domaine Luxury Face Cream

Le Domaine face cream offers a silky, whipped texture that feels luxurious — plus it deeply nourishes and protects skin as it promotes anti-aging.

S.T. Dupont Le Grand Cling Lighter

This isn’t the exact S.T. Dupont lighter given to Golden Globes attendees, but it’s the closest one you can buy online — and it has that classic “ping” sound that’s emblematic of Dupont lighters.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

