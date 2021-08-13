Before the first pad’s invention in 1896, women used woven cloth fabric to absorb period blood.

What are the best menstrual pads for a heavy flow?

No two bodies are exactly alike, just as there are no two periods that follow the same pattern. Some women have heavier flows than others during their time of the month and have to purchase products accordingly. When buying pads for a heavy flow, it is vital to consider what pad best fits your period needs and provides the most comfort while also using safe ingredients for you and for the planet. Topping the list of best menstrual pads for heavy flow is the L. Organic Cotton Pads. It remains a crowd favorite because of its non-toxic, gynecologist-tested and discrete design.

Key considerations for menstrual pads

Organic

Commercials don’t always tell you the long list of ingredients in menstrual pads. Consider only purchasing cotton pads that are free of chlorine, pesticides and other synthetic dyes. Not only can these substances irritate when rubbed on the skin, but they can make periods more painful than they already are. If a product is organic, it tends to be more natural and safer on the skin. These are considerations that all women should make, not just those with sensitive skin.

Eco-friendly

Pads that claim to be eco-friendly are made with biodegradable ingredients and sustainably packaged. When buying pads online and in-store, the description will say if it uses sustainable ingredients or not. Look up the ingredients that are listed if you are unsure. Just because a product is organic and uses natural ingredients does ensure it was sustainably sourced.

Absorbency

There are varying levels of absorbency to consider when purchasing pads for a heavy flow. It is essential to know how heavy your period will be, based on your previous experiences. Since you have a heavy flow, do not consider a thin or ultra-thin absorbent pad for the first couple of days of your period, as this will not be enough protection. Start at the greater levels of absorbency and adjust as your flow decreases.

Regular: These pads are less bulky and are typically more comfortable than heavier pads but will not last as long. Wearing these for longer than 1 or 2 hours is risky for those with a heavy flow.

Super: These pads are a great starting point for women with a heavy flow. They can be worn for multiple hours, even during the heaviest hours and are almost the same size as regular pads with less absorbency.

Plus: You can use this style of pad overnight. Plus-sized pads are usually incredibly thick and are hard to hide under clothing. The more movement, the more these pads do not stay in place.

Menstrual pads features

Wings

When purchasing pads, look for products that feature wings. These are unfoldable, sticking sides of the pad that prevent blood from leaking into the underwear or further. If a brand advertises wings, this means that it is more supportive and dependable for heavy periods.

Leak locking technology

Some products claim to have leak locking technology to trap and hold blood and trap odor. You can wear these products for longer periods on average. When buying these products, check if the product contains petroleum-based chemicals rather than naturally sourced ingredients to make this feature possible.

Extended length

If you have a heavier flow, it is crucial to look for pads that have an extended length. Though these will be more bulky, uncomfortable and harder to conceal, they will provide more support for the first few days of your period.

Menstrual pads prices

Menstrual pads vary in price, but you can likely find one that fits your needs and budget. The least expensive pads cost anywhere from $3-$6. These are often less sustainable and contain synthetic dyes. Mid-range pads will fall within the $7-$10 range and provide good absorbency, come in several sizes and have an option for wings. However, if you want a pad with the best features and is non-toxic, these typically cost $11-20.

Menstrual pads FAQ

Should I wash reusable cloth pads with other laundry?

A. If you do not like the idea of mixing your other laundry with menstrual blood, you can hand wash reusable pads, but it is sanitary to wash them with the rest of your laundry. For extra sanitation, you can soak the menstrual pads before putting them in the wash.

Are plant-based biodegradable pads better than synthetic ones?

A. Plant-based pads are better for women’s health as well as the environment. With natural fibers like banana, organic cotton, bamboo and jute, SAP is replaced by the cellulose-based hydrogel. These pads are comfortable and have a reduced carbon footprint.

Should I avoid pads with fragrance?

A. For the most part, you should avoid pads that have a fragrance. Using any scented feminine vaginal products can disrupt hormonal balances and cause unwanted bacteria growth.

What’s the best menstrual pad for a heavy flow?

Best menstrual pad for a heavy flow

L. Organic Cotton Pads

What you need to know: This product is made with organic cotton and includes over 40 pads per pack.

What you’ll love: L. super pads do not contain chlorine bleaching, pesticides, fragrances or dyes. For every L. product you purchase, one is made accessible to a person who needs it.

What you should consider: This pad is said to stick to skin instead of cloth in some cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Seventh Generation Free and Clear Pads

What you need to know: This pad is gynecologist tested, hypoallergenic and made for sensitive skin. The product uses no-slip technology to adhere to underwear effectively.

What you’ll love: Free & Clear Maxi Pads are made without fragrances, deodorants or chlorine processing and safely trap fluid away from the skin for comfortable and reliable protection.

What you should consider: This product has been reviewed as bunching up and less effective when highly active.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rael Organic Cotton Sanitary Pad

What you need to know: This product is super absorbent and designed with a leak locker top and leak blocker side panel to prevent overflowing. They are hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested to be made suitable for all skin types.

What you’ll love: Rael pads are organic, natural and made with 100% organic, OCS certified, non-GMO texas cotton grown and nurtured without the use of toxins, pesticides or synthetic chemicals. This product comes in multiple sizes.

What you should consider: Not many pads are included in the bundle for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

