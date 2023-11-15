Check out these beauty gift sets for the 2023 holiday season

If you’re a beauty buff, chances are you look forward to more than festive decorations and gatherings with loved ones during the holiday season. We’re guessing you also anxiously await the annual slate of new beauty gift sets. For the 2023 holiday season, many of our favorite makeup and skin care brands have already released their new gift set lineups. Ahead, we’ve got all the details on the best beauty gift sets you’re going to want to add to your cart to gift others (and yourself!) this year.

Why beauty gift sets make great holiday presents

If you have a beauty lover on your holiday gift list, a beauty gift set is a present that’s sure to delight. Each year, the top brands (and new brands to watch) in skin care, makeup, hair care and more launch limited-edition sets that are perfect for holiday gifting. These sets often feature a curated selection of the brand’s bestselling products, along with some exciting newer launches. While many brands’ holiday gift sets feature miniature sizes of their products (which are perfect for travel or for trying something new), many also have full-size offerings (which are great for snagging good deals on your favorite products).

Makeup and skin care gift sets make great holiday gifts because you’re giving the recipient a variety of items to try. Plus, the limited-edition sets often change from year to year, so you can get a truly unique gift for a makeup or skin care lover. They come at various price points depending on the brand(s) they feature, so you can find something to suit any budget.

Best makeup and skin care gift sets to buy this year

Merit Beauty Le Gloss Set Holiday Essentials

Merit is one of our favorite newer brands because it offers easy-to-use, curated, high-quality makeup essentials. This luxe set includes top products from the brand (such as the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum and the Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara), as well as a new Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner in Bespoke, Solo Shadow Sheen Eye Color in a limited-edition hue and Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade in a limited-edition shade.

Caudalie Premier Cru Targets 8 Signs of Aging

For the price of one full-size Premier Cru The Rich Cream (which is a beauty editor favorite), you also get two free travel-size products: Premier Cru Anti-Aging Eye Cream and Premier Cru Anti-Aging Serum. This set makes an excellent gift for someone who appreciates high-quality skin care and is looking to target fine lines and wrinkles while adding deep hydration.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go Kit

For a limited time, Charlotte Tilbury is offering a bundle of bestselling products in the brand’s signature nude-pink shade, Pillow Talk. This kit, which will delight any fan of the celeb-favorite brand, includes five travel-friendly mini-size products: Pillow Talk Eyeliner, Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara in Super Black, Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Original, Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Original and Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pillow Talk.

LANEIGE Midnight Minis Set

This TikTok-viral overnight lip mask earned rave reviews from the BestReviews Testing Lab. Since winter air is known to dry out lips, the holidays are the perfect time to invest in this six-piece kit. It includes miniature tubs of the overnight lip mask in five delicious flavors (Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, Mango and Mint Choco) and a product spatula to use as an applicator.

Nudestix Smokey Nude Glow Kit

We love this brand’s makeup products because they’re so easy to use and many have multiple functions. This seven-piece kit includes a gold Magnetic Nude Glimmers liquid highlighter, a Magnetic Plush Paint (which can be used on cheeks, lips and eyes) in a limited-edition hue, two Magnetic Luminous Eye eyeshadow sticks, a Gel Color Lip pencil, an Intense Matte Lip pencil and an adorable metallic makeup pouch to house them all.

Beautyblender Little Wonders Blend & Bake Beautyblender Set

Fact: Makeup lovers can never have enough makeup sponges. This limited-edition duo from the cult-favorite beauty sponge brand includes an original Beautyblender makeup sponge and a Power Pocket Puff dual-sided powder puff. Plus, you get a free sample of the brand’s BOOST Firming & Smoothing Peptide Primer.

Truly Beauty Ultimate Glazed Donut Skin Set

TikTok is obsessed with Truly Beauty products — and so are we! This three-piece gift set features the brand’s iconic Glazed Donut line. It includes the Glazed Donut After Shave Oil and After Shave Glow Cream, both of which are made with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin E. As a bonus, you’ll also get a gold product scoop.

Pacifica Beauty Bright Stars for Glowing Skin Vitamin C Trial Skin Care Kit

Ingredients such as vitamin C and glycolic acid help improve texture, brighten and refresh lackluster skin — and that’s what this skin-loving set by Pacifica is centered around. The set includes the Glow Baby Brightening Facial Mask, Glow Baby Brightening Face Wash, Glow Baby Super Lit Enzyme Scrub and the Glow Baby Booster Serum.

E.l.f. Skin Hit Kit

E.l.f.’s budget-friendly gift set includes four of the drugstore-favorite brand’s skin care essentials. You’ll get the hyaluronic acid-infused Happy Hydration Cream, the rosehip seed oil-based All the Feels Facial Oil, a calming Puff Puff Primer and a Calm Balm nourishing lip balm.

