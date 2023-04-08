What you can expect to see later this year after L’Oreal’s biggest acquisition

Best known for its vast assortment of hair, skin, and makeup products, L’Oreal is an internationally renowned company. At the beginning of April, the L’Oreal group announced that they had purchased the cosmetics brand Aesop for $2.5 billion. This is L’Oreal’s largest acquisition to date.

Aesop currently sells its products in 29 markets worldwide. According to L’Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus, this investment seeks to expand into several of these areas. The deal is expected to close in the last quarter of this year.

The newest Aesop acquisition will bring various household goods to cosmetic stores worldwide.

What do Aesop & L’Oreal Sell?

As the world’s largest cosmetics company, L’Oreal features a selection of tailored goods designed for different types of skin, hair and color. Aesop, on the other hand, has a more limited selection of high-quality ingredients. Aesop’s selection will merge well with L’Oreal’s versatile market and diverse audience.

Some common products between the two companies include skin and hair care. From deep-clean exfoliators to soothing body lotions, L’Oreal has several products to suit every skin care routine need. Similarly, Aesop sells vitamin-rich oils and lotions for better skin care.

Similarly, both brands offer shampoos and conditioners. Whereas Aesop tends to sell an “all-for-one” line designed to nourish hair no matter its type or thickness, L’Oreal has a selection of targeted products that users can pick from. These include items such as curling gels, volumizers, and styling creams.

For more examples, check out some of the fan favorites from both of these brands.

Best L’Oreal and Aesop Products

Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser

The classic Aesop leaf body cleanser soothes dry and sensitive skin thanks to its carefully crafted formula, made from moisturizing Mandarin and Bergamot Rind. The shower gel slides on and off smoothly and leaves a fresh scent behind.

L’Oreal Paris True Match Powder Foundation

This lightweight, gentle foundation powder goes smooth on the skin and protects you from the sun. The brush applicator has giant space coverage, making it ideal for blending and layering.

L’Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion

For those who enjoy a more luminous look, try checking out the next step of the L’Oréal True Match selection. This lotion hydrates your skin but leaves behind a subtle glow. Depending on how you apply it, this lotion can double as a foundation, highlighter or contour.

Aesop Resurrection Aromantique Hand Balm

Apply this hand cream throughout the day for smoother and silkier skin. Like the majority of Aesop products, this balm is vegan and cruelty-free. It arrives in a travel-friendly tube that fits easily into your purse or backpack.

L’Oreal Paris 2-Step Mascara Beauty Tubes

The L’Oréal 2-Step Mascara is ideal for those who enjoy dramatic eyes but don’t want to bother with false eyelashes. This set of beauty tubes lengthens and sculpts your lashes without irritating your eyes.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation

This is a creamy foundation that casts your face with a dewy glove. It evens out your skin texture and hydrates the layers underneath, reducing the risk of redness or itchiness after you take it off.

L’Oreal Professionnel Iron & Styler

The high-quality L’Oreal curling iron applies hot steam to help customize your hair to your preferred style, from straight strands to curly locks. It reduces frizz and arrives with three heat settings so that users can choose the temperature based on their preferences.

Aesop Shampoo & Conditioner

This set of hair products combines healthy amino acids and cleansing ingredients to clean your hair thoroughly. It contains no parabens or artificial scents, making it a safe option for individuals with drier or damaged hair.

L’Oreal Le Color Toning Gloss

Dispense the Le Color toning gloss over your locks to emphasize the tones of your hair and bring a healthy shine. It’s also available in transparent gloss or tinted options for those wanting to add some pigment.

