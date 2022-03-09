Which glossy highlighters are best?

You can create the dewy, natural glow you have after a day at the beach with the right glossy highlighter. Walking a fine line between hydrated and healthy but not quite heavy and greasy, the best glossy highlighters are ones that add glow and a splash of shimmer without being overpowering. Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter is a glossy highlighter that looks fresh and light.

What to know before you buy a glossy highlighter

It looks great on bare skin or a “full face”

Whether you want to dab on a bit of glow as you rush out the door or you’re doing a full face of primer, concealer, foundation and powder, a glossy highlighter is a great choice because it layers beautifully and it’s sheer enough to show the product or bare skin beneath it.

It can be used all year

Although it’s designed to mimic a day at the beach, that doesn’t mean it’s only a summer product. Use glossy highlighter when you want to draw attention to the parts of your face that usually catch the sun, sun as high up on the cheekbones or on your brow bone.

It can be oily, but it doesn’t have to be

If you’ve avoided glossy highlighter because you have oily skin, your concerns are well-founded. Some glossy highlighters achieve that glow by adding oils to their formula, which can be enriching and nourishing for some skin types but add excessive shine to oily skin or even clog your pores. However, not all glossy highlighters are formulated this way. If you want to try a bit of shine but are concerned about oiliness, look for a water-based glossy highlighter.

What to look for in a quality glossy highlighter

Matching your skin tone

Although glossy highlighters add sheer sheen, they contain some pigmentation. Be sure that the color is flattering to your skin’s undertones so it blends seamlessly into your full look. A warm highlighter on cool-toned skin can come across as too loud, while a cool one on warm skin can make your complexion seem duller than it is. Look for a color you love, but make sure it matches your undertones.

Buildability

Achieving the right amount of glow can sometimes take layering of the product until you get the effect you want. You’ll also have different needs for shine during the day and in the evening. Look for a glossy highlighter that builds without getting clumped or streaked. A sheer, light highlighter allows you to control the amount of shimmer without compromising the rest of your look.

Versatile formula

One great thing about glossy highlighter is that it’s not just for cheeks — you can use it anywhere you want to look sun-kissed. A formula that sits well not just on cheeks but also eyelids, the bridge of your nose and maybe even your Cupid’s bow helps you create a seamless, integrated look.

How much you can expect to spend on a glossy highlighter

Glossy highlighter was perfected by specialty, prestige brands that cost upwards of $30, but you can also get a great glow with drugstore brands for under $15.

Glossy highlighter FAQ

Do I have to use foundation under glossy highlighter?

A. You can, but you don’t have to. If you like your skin’s texture and want a simple, beachy glow, just dab some highlighter on your cheeks and go on your way. A good glossy highlighter also blends well with the heavier coverage of concealer and foundation, but it’s not necessary.

What’s the best tool for applying glossy highlighter?

A. In a pinch, you can dab highlighter on with just your fingers. For a more polished, even application, you may want to invest in a good brush. For a subtle, diffuse effect, choose a brush with long, tapered bristles, as this gives you the most control for blending it into the rest of your makeup. If you want a more dramatic, pronounced shine, opt for a kabuki brush or one with flatter, denser bristles.

What’s the best glossy highlighter to buy?

Top glossy highlighter

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter

What you need to know: This light, luminizing formula boasts a formula that’s 75% water, so it’s not heavy and adds glow without giving an oily appearance.

What you’ll love: Plant-derived glycerin, vitamin C and a hint of rose seed oil make this a nourishing product that brightens and moisturizes while adding a sheer wash of color.

What you should consider: It looks glittery in the sun, so if you want to avoid a sparkle effect, wear it indoors or only for evening looks.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top glossy highlighter for the money

L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer

What you need to know: Shea butter and glycerin make this moisturizing but light on the skin.

What you’ll love: It comes in a variety of colors, so your chances of finding the right shade for you are good.

What you should consider: This can feel heavy on oily skin and isn’t noncomedogenic.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Worth checking out

Benefit Cosmetics High Beam Liquid Highlighter

What you need to know: This is a light, refreshing formula, but it only comes in one very specific pink, so you’ll either love it or not.

What you’ll love: If this tone works on your skin, it will give you an almost angelic, dewy glow with just the right amount of coverage. It’s subtle and adds a healthy radiance without being overwhelming.

What you should consider: Besides the specificity of this tone, it can also be hard to blend, so it works best on bare skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Sephora

