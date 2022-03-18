Which stroller is better: jogging or regular?

Babies need so much gear that the choices can be overwhelming. If you’re in the market for a stroller, you may be asking yourself if a jogging stroller or a regular stroller is the right choice.

Jogging strollers are designed for jogging and running with your baby and have all kinds of features to make that safer, smoother and easier. Regular strollers are meant for transporting your child anywhere and everywhere, but generally at a walking pace.

Jogging strollers

Jogging strollers have a variety of features that make them suited to jogging and running. Their large wheels cover more ground in a single rotation than the small wheels of regular strollers, giving your baby a smooth ride. Most have air-filled tires and many have suspension systems to even more effectively traverse uneven terrain, such as unpaved trails.

They have three wheels rather than four, so they’re more maneuverable at speed. The front wheel is either fixed in place or can lock into a forward-facing position to keep the stroller from veering while you run, which could be dangerous. Jogging strollers can range widely in price, from around $100-$200 for basic options to $600-$900 for high-end ones, including the best double strollers.

Jogging stroller pros

Your baby will get an extremely smooth ride in a jogging stroller, especially if it has suspension. If you attempted to run with a regular stroller, on the other hand, they’d get uncomfortably jiggled around.

You can buy double versions, perfect for parents of twins or of two children young enough to ride in strollers.

The large wheels and three-wheeled design make them great for off-road use even at a walking pace.

Parents and caregivers who like to go running or jogging don’t have to give up on it if they have a stroller they can jog with.

Jogging stroller cons

Jogging strollers aren’t as convenient and maneuverable for non-jogging use as regular strollers, especially those with fixed front wheels.

The air-filled tires can get punctured, which is a pain to get fixed.

On average, they cost more than regular strollers.

What are the best jogging strollers to buy?

Baby Trend Range Jogger Stroller

This is an affordable stroller that’s great for casual use, though serious runners may wish it performed better. The front wheel is lockable, not fixed, so it’s versatile enough to use for running errands or strolling around the neighborhood.

Sold by Amazon

Thule Glide 2 Performance Jogging Stroller

With extra large wheels, a fixed front wheel and a suspension system, this is perfect for dedicated joggers and runners. However, you’ll also need a standard stroller for day-to-day use.

Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby

Bob Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Duallie Double Jogging Stroller

Suitable from birth up to 50 pounds, this double jogging stroller is great for multiples or a baby and a toddler. It has a locking front wheel, suspension system and fully reclining seat.

Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby

Regular strollers

Regular strollers have four small wheels and are designed for everyday use, whether that’s at the store, taking a walk in the park or traveling from place to place in your neighborhood. You can buy both full-size strollers, often compatible with infant car seats or with lie-flat options for young babies, and lightweight strollers that have more upright seats and are great for older babies and toddlers.

Lightweight strollers can cost as little as $50-$100, while high-end ones from designer brands can cost upward of $1,000. That said, the vast majority cost less than $250.

Regular stroller pros

Due to their more compact size and smaller wheels, regular strollers are easier than jogging strollers to maneuver in tight spaces, such as around the aisles of a grocery store.

They’re often compatible with infant car seats or have stroller seats that lie flat or near-flat to accommodate newborns and young babies, while jogging strollers are usually geared toward older babies and toddlers since it’s recommended to wait until your baby is at least 6 months old to run with them.

These strollers are often easier to fold, and fold up smaller, than jogging types, so they fit in the trunk of your car and are easier to store.

Regular stroller cons

If you want to jog or run with your baby, a regular stroller is less safe and maneuverable at speed than a jogging stroller and will give your baby a less comfortable ride.

While some jogging strollers can serve as your regular stroller, no regular strollers can serve as a jogging stroller.

What are the best regular strollers to buy?

Evenflo Pivot Xpand Modular Travel System

This travel system stroller includes a stroller and compatible infant car seat. It can be configured as either a single or double stroller.

Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby

Chicco Liteway Stroller

Looking for a lightweight stroller for older babies and toddlers? This stroller is light without feeling flimsy and is easy to push and maneuver, but it isn’t suitable for infants.

Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby

Graco Ready2Grow LX 2.0 Double Stroller

You can configure this double stroller in four ways to suit kids of different ages and grow with them as their needs change. It’s compatible with all Graco infant car seats and even fits two at once.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a jogging stroller or regular stroller?

Ultimately it comes down to what you want from a stroller. If you want to run or jog with your baby, buy a jogging stroller. If you don’t, buy a regular stroller.

Some jogging strollers are versatile enough to use as everyday strollers, in which case you’ll just need the one stroller. However, some jogging types — particularly those with fixed front wheels — are excellent for jogging with, but don’t work well for day-to-day use. With this type of jogging stroller, you’ll need to buy a regular stroller as well.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.