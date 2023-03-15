Which high chairs are best?

Mealtimes with babies and toddlers aren’t always easy, but you can make them simpler with the right high chair. You might not be able to stop your kid from dumping their bowl of pasta all over themselves and their chair, but you can choose a chair that’s easy to clean.

With the right set of features, you have one less thing to worry about, even when dinner descends into chaos.

Types of high chairs

You’ll find three main types of high chairs: standard, convertible and portable.

Standard high chairs: These are fixed high chairs with only one configuration. They’re sometimes foldable for storage, but they don’t convert into other seating types. They tend to be affordable.

Convertible high chairs transform into other seating types. For instance, you may be able to turn them from high chairs into booster chairs that sit on top of regular dining chairs or into harness-less chairs for toddlers and little kids. They cost more than standard options, but kids can get years of use from them. Portable high chairs: Portable high chairs fold down small for travel use. They’re not the sturdiest and often have seats made from canvas material, but they’re light, compact and great for camping or nights at the grandparents’.

What to look for in a high chair

Crotch post

According to federal regulations, most styles of high chair must have crotch posts. These keep kids from sliding out of the chair and injuring themselves. These posts can be affixed to the chair itself or to the tray.

Infant insert

Some chairs have padded inserts for young babies. These provide the extra support they need, but are easily removable when they grow and no longer need them.

Ease of cleaning

It’s no secret that babies and toddlers make a mess at mealtimes, especially during weaning or when introducing new foods. Good high chairs are easy to clean; the hard parts of the chair can be easily wiped clean and the cushions are either machine-washable or water-resistant. Ideally, the tray should be removable and dishwasher-safe.

Recline positions

Some high chairs have a number of seat recline positions. The more reclined options are great for babies who are drinking milk from bottles, while upright positions are better for independent eating.

Swing-out tray

It can be challenging to get wriggling infants and toddlers into a high chair with the tray in place. Some chairs have swing-out trays that move out of the way of the seat on a hinge to get kids in and out more easily.

Best high chairs under $150

Graco Made2Grow 6-in-1 High Chair

This affordable convertible high chair grows with children, starting out with an infant insert for young babies and adapting all the way to a youth stool for big kids. The tray insert is dishwasher-safe and the seat pad is machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

Dream On Me Portable 2-in-1 Tabletalk High Chair

As well as acting as a high chair, it also transforms into a toddler chair that’s great for playtime or relaxing. It folds easily for storage and has a dishwasher-safe inner tray for easy cleanup.

Sold by Amazon

Infans Foldable High Chair

With several points of adjustability — including seat recline, seat height and footrest height — this chair is easy to adapt to the needs of your child. It’s extremely stable and folds easily so you can store it when not in use.

Sold by Amazon

Ingenuity SmartServe 4-in-1 High Chair

Thanks to the four-in-one design, you can use it as a high chair, mealtime booster seat, toddler chair or as a booster and toddler chair simultaneously. The swing-out tray makes it much easier to get children in and out without a struggle.

Sold by Amazon

Graco Floor2Table 7-in-1 High Chair

With a total of seven configurations from an infant floor chair to a big kid table and chair, this is a seat that grows with your child. It comes with a small snack tray and a larger mealtime tray, both of which are easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

Best high chairs $150 and over

Maxi-Cosi Minla 6-in-1 High Chair

Due to the nine adjustable height positions, it’s easy to set up this chair at a convenient height to suit most tables. The seat pad is quick to remove and replace and is machine-washable, so it’s simple to clean up inevitable spills.

Sold by Amazon

Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair

If you’re looking for a high chair that’s as attractive as it is practical, this wooden one is a great choice. Plus, it converts into a chair for older kids. It positions babies in a comfortable and ergonomic way.

Sold by Amazon

Tiny Dreny Wooden High Chair

You can configure this chair in seven different ways to meet the needs of babies and toddlers as they get bigger. The beech legs and transparent seat give it a modern look that many high chairs lack.

Sold by Amazon

Abiie Beyond Wooden High Chair

Not only is this a great high chair for babies and toddlers, it’s easy to adjust into a regular chair for toddlers and kids or into a standard dining chair for people of all ages. It’s easy to clean, with a stain-resistant cover and a plastic tray insert.

Sold by Amazon

Stokke Clikk High Chair

Suitable for babies and toddlers, this chair fits little ones from 6 months to 3 years. It has a stylish contemporary design and a removable dishwasher-safe tray so cleaning up messes is easy.

Sold by Amazon

Graco Blossom 6-in-1 Convertible High Chair

You can configure this seat in six different ways to accommodate everyone from infants to little kids, including options to seat two children at once. It’s easily adjustable with six height positions and three recline positions.

Sold by Amazon

Children of Design 6-in-1 Deluxe High Chair

This convertible high chair can be configured with or without a tray and harness and at two heights to suit babies through to kids aged six and older. It has an ergonomic design with three recline positions.

Sold by Amazon

