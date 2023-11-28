You still have a little time to get your Advent calendars

And just like that, Thanksgiving and Black Friday are both in the rearview mirror, and Christmas and the New Year are fast approaching. With December just days away, it’s almost time to start counting down to Christmas with an Advent calendar — and if you haven’t gotten one yet, the options are starting to get limited. Many of this year’s bestsellers have long sold out.

However, you aren’t completely out of luck. If you forgot to buy your Advent calendar, there are still some you can grab before December arrives (or even order, with one- or two-day shipping so they arrive just in time). There are great choices for kids and grownups, including Advent calendars for animal lovers, those who need a skin care refresh and anyone who would love a cup of tea every day this December.

Advent calendars for kids

PAW Patrol: 2023 Advent Calendar with 24 Surprise Toys

This holiday-themed “PAW Patrol” Advent calendar features 24 exciting presents to unbox throughout December, including seven pups, eight animal friends and nine accessories. The box even turns into an Adventure Bay playset for all their snow day fun.

Diamond Painting Advent Calendar

Each day is a colorful new project with this diamond painting Advent calendar, which will have your child creating masterpieces of Santa, reindeer, gingerbread houses, candy canes and more out of this easy, mess-free craft.

Animal Building Blocks – Advent Calendar

Behind each door of this Advent calendar is a building block project to put together that will reveal a new animal friend — a penguin, snake, lion, squirrel and more await your animal lover this holiday season.

DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Mineez 24 pc Holiday Advent Calendar

Get ready for “Trolls Band Together” with this 24-piece Advent calendar featuring 10 mini troll figures hiding inside. There are over 100 to collect (including rare characters), so each day is a fun surprise to see which one you get.

Beauty Advent calendars

Alo Advent Calendar

This beauty and wellness-themed Advent calendar comes with 24 bestselling Alo products (like Magic Multi-Balm and Magnesium Reset Spray). There’s even a $25 Alo gift card hidden away in one of the drawers.

BODY & EARTH Store Advent Calendar 2023

This BODY & EARTH Advent counts down to Christmas with 24 bath and body products like a glitter bath bomb, hand lotions, shower gels, a scented candle, bath salts, a makeup sponge and more.

12 Days of Nudestix Advent Calendar

This 12-piece Advent calendar includes some of Nudestix’s bestselling products, including Nudies All Over Face Color, Magnetic Eye Color Pencils, the Blot & Blur Matte Stick and Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter. With both makeup and skin care included, this Advent definitely has something for everyone.

Food Advent calendars

Mirzam Chocolate Spice Route Advent Calendar

Celebrate each day of December with a chocolate from around the world. Each snack-sized bar in this Advent calendar comes from a chocolate maker who sources beans from Madagascar, India, Papua New Guinea, Vietnam, Indonesia and more.

Sugarfina Santa’s Candy Shop Advent Calendar

If you love sweet treats, you’ll love this Advent calendar. From sour gummies to chocolates, each door unveils a candy from around the world, allowing you to try confections from all over.

Whittard of Chelsea Tea Advent Calendar for Two

Tea for two? Behind each drawer of this Advent, you’ll find four individually wrapped tea bags (96 total, if you’re counting) — a mix of black, green, herbal and fruit infusions.

