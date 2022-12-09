Which gift for expecting mothers is best?

Welcoming a child into the world is a joyful yet stressful time. Expecting moms are preparing to bring their little one into the world, and if this is their first child, they are probably being overwhelmed with questions about their pregnancy and gifts from their baby registry. Most often, new moms are well prepared with the baby essentials, but they forget their needs.

While getting something for the baby is the first instinct, it shouldn’t stop you from getting something special for the expecting mother. Expecting moms are about to endure 9 months of change, only to experience more change once they welcome their tiny new family member. Their bodies are working hard to bring their baby into the world safely, and after the baby is born, their bodies will work hard to heal while also feeding and nurturing the child. They deserve to be cherished and pampered with gifts that will help them during and after their pregnancy.

Spoil the baby with gifts from the registry but don’t forget to spoil the momma by giving gifts she didn’t ask for and didn’t think she would need. Of course, the expecting mother will need diapers, bottles and onesies, but she will also need comfy maternity clothes to wear throughout her pregnancy or a maternity pillow to support her when she gets closer to her due date.

Best gifts for expecting mothers

Mama-to-Be Gift Set by Earth Mama Natural Pregnancy and Maternity Gift

Get your expecting momma ready for when her belly starts to stretch beyond her toes with this organic skincare set. It comes with travel-size products so the momma to be can test out all the products and decide on her favorites. The set includes a ginger lip balm, body wash, deodorant and most importantly, a belly butter and belly oil to help prevent or reduce stretch marks. Expecting moms will love that the products are organic and formulated by a nurse and herbalist.

Sold by Amazon

QUEEN ROSE 55in Pregnancy Pillow

For the best of the best pregnancy pillows, check out this U-shape full body pillow. Expecting moms will love the super soft velvet fabric and that the pillow supports the entire length of their body, including their growing belly. This pregnancy pillow can be easily adjusted and many reviews from expecting mothers confirm that they are able to sleep easier with this pregnancy pillow.

Sold by Amazon

GXXGE 4Pack Nursing Bra

This set of four nursing sports bras are a must have for moms who are planning to breastfeed. They feature a one-step feeding clasp that a breastfeeding parent can easily unhook with only one hand. The nylon and spandex material are soft and flexible, so it won’t put any added pressure on ribs, yet the elastic fabric will still help moms feel supported and secure. This set comes with four different colors, including two neutrals.

Sold by Amazon

Belly Bandit Flawless Belly

During and after pregnancy, this multi-purpose wrap doubles as a maternity belt and as a nursing cover. It easily layers under clothes and is made from a breathable fabric that will help prevent stretch marks. Expecting mothers can apply any stretch mark cream, then slip on the Flawless Belly to help lock in moisture while protecting your clothes and supporting their belly. This maternity belt will help keep new moms comfortable throughout their pregnancy and long after their child is born.

Sold by Amazon

Go2Socks Compression Socks

Before they know it, expecting moms will be experiencing swollen ankles and varicose veins. Provide them with some relief to the pain with these compression socks by Go2Socks. These socks will increase blood flow helping expecting moms to have better circulation in their feet and legs. They will also help to reduce swelling providing pain relief and preventing numbness. An expecting mom will be so grateful to have these on hand when their belly really starts to show.

Sold by Amazon

EYQ 32 oz Water Bottle

Soon-to-be mommas work hard to keep themselves healthy throughout their pregnancy, and hydration is vital to their overall health. Make it easy for them to keep track of their water intake by getting an expecting mom a large water bottle with markers on the side to help them see their daily water consumption. This 32 ounce water bottle comes in multiple fun colors with easy to read time markers to motivate expecting moms to drink more water. It also has a leak-proof locking lid and a carry strap, making it easy for expecting mothers to carry it with them everywhere.

Sold by Amazon

Molliya Maternity Nursing Robe

New moms will love this maternity robe with Â¾ sleeves to keep them cool yet cozy. This maternity robe is perfect for expecting moms to wear around the house and even for wearing around the hospital before and after giving birth. Moms will love that they can easily nurse in this robe that also can double as a nightgown due to the super soft material.

Sold by Amazon

As You Grow: A Modern Memory Book for Baby

Parents want to capture every moment of their child’s life, and this memory book helps expecting moms start recording moments from pregnancy to age 5. This memory book has a beautiful gender-neutral design, making it an excellent option for parents opting out of a gender reveal party. So even if the parents are keeping the gender a surprise, this memory book provides a fun and cute way for moms to keep track of their child’s journey and their journey as a mom.

Sold by Amazon

Medcursor Foot Massager Machine with Heat

Expecting moms are carrying around a lot more weight than they normally do and that puts a lot of pressure on their feet. They won’t be able to get enough of this foot massager by Medcursor that not only messages their feet but has a heat function that helps with relaxation. The settings can be easily customized to exactly what an expecting mom needs to unwind at the end of a long day.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bailey Gates writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.