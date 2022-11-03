Fire-resistant artificial trees allow you to put lights and other decorations up without the worry or risk that a fire may start.

Which blue Christmas trees are best?

Not only do artificial Christmas trees save the headache of caring for a real tree, they also provide you the opportunity to make your tree more uniquely yours. With trees coming in dozens of sizes, shapes and colors, you can customize one exactly to your liking. Maybe it matches the color scheme in your home, or maybe it’s your favorite color. Either way, there are many great blue Christmas trees available, like the National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree.

What to know before you buy a blue Christmas tree

Tree Size

One of the most important things to consider in an artificial Christmas tree is the size. This is more of an aesthetic concern rather than a practical one.

Blue Christmas trees come in a variety of heights, from 2 or 3 feet tall all the way up to 7 feet tall. Trees also vary in width. Many blue Christmas trees are available in a standard size; a full look on the bottom that narrows as it gets closer to the top. There are also “pencil trees,” which are much slimmer than a standard tree.

Space

The size of the blue Christmas tree you select might depend largely on how much space you’re working with. If your living space doesn’t allow the room for a big Christmas tree, something slim or short might work best for you.

Lit vs. bare

There are some blue Christmas trees that come prelit. For those who enjoy the tradition of lighting your own tree, you may want to pick a tree that comes with bare branches. If you get a headache from just thinking about untangling all your strands of lights and doing the work yourself, then a prelit tree may be the best option for you.

What to look for in a quality blue Christmas tree

Material

Blue Christmas trees, like other artificial trees, typically have branches made from either PVC or PE (polyethylene), or are a mix of the two. Trees made of PVC will maintain their color over time and are fire-resistant. They are usually wired directly to the branch, though, sometimes making the tree noticeably more fake. Trees made of PE have a very authentic and realistic look.

Stability

The stability of the tree is largely determined by the tree stand. Trees with a metal stand and center pole offer more stability and strength than a stand made of plastic. Beware of trees that come with no stand at all.

Storage

Proper storage of your blue Christmas tree can ultimately affect its life span. Trees that disassemble and fit snugly back into the box they came in have the longest life, which should be 10 years or so. Most product descriptions will detail the best way to store that particular tree.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue Christmas tree

Prices for blue Christmas trees can widely vary, from $50 to nearly $300. The price is determined by the tree’s size and the material it’s made of.

Blue Christmas tree FAQ

What is the difference between hooked and hinged branches?

A. Hooked branches are not permanently attached to the tree and require you to hook them on during setup and unhook them when taken down. Hinged branches are attached directly to the tree.

Can I put my blue Christmas tree outside?

A. Most artificial Christmas trees are intended just for indoor use. You can put them outside, but it’s not recommended, as it may shorten the life of your tree. One safe outdoor option is on a porch or other covered area outdoors. This will help to protect it somewhat from the weather.

Is there only one shade available for blue Christmas trees?

A. A variety of hues are available, from turquoise, to baby blue to a deep royal blue. The one you pick depends on what fits your taste best.

What are the best blue Christmas trees to buy?

Top blue Christmas tree

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree

What you need to know: Standing at 6 feet tall, this slim blue tinsel tree makes for a unique and beautiful twist on the classic Christmas tree.

What you’ll love: With hundreds of individually crafted branch tips that are both hypo-allergenic and fire-resistant, it’s design is incredibly lifelike. All of the branches come pre-attached, making assembly and deconstruction a breeze.

What you should consider: Several reviews claim that the top and bottom piece were the same size and therefore couldn’t fit together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top blue Christmas tree for the money

3-foot. National Tree Company Artificial Blue Tree

What you need to know: At 3 feet tall and for only $15, this blue tinsel tree from the National Tree Company is the perfect tree for putting on top of a table or window sill.

What you’ll love: This tree is ideal for those with limited space. Its wide and full-bodied branches are lifelike and sturdy. It’s made with fire-resistant tinsel that gives the tree a real shine. It comes in one piece, making it ready to use the moment it comes out of the box.

What you should consider: Several reviews claim that the tree arrived with pieces of the base missing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Goplus 6-foot Blue Pencil Slim Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This eye-catching 6-foot tree is perfect for indoor or outdoor use, making any space full of unique Christmas flavor.

What you’ll love: The needles on this tree are made from an environmentally friendly PVC, giving the branches a very dense and lush appearance. It’s sturdy metal stand provides extra stability and helps prevent breakage.

What you should consider: The color is closer to a turquoise, rather than a deeper blue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

