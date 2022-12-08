If you are unsure about what to get a photographer as a gift, do some research: ask them if there are any gadgets they need.

What are the best gifts for photographers?

If you’re looking for the perfect gift to give a photographer, there is a good chance that they already have all the equipment they need. But that doesn’t mean you should give them a new cleaning cloth or memory card, as any photographer will have tons of those.

A thoughtful gift will go much further than a widely available accessory. It doesn’t need to be whimsical, either, as plenty of amazing gadgets, accessories and clothing make the photographer’s job easier.

Gadgets and accessories

Some of the most used accessories in a photographer’s arsenal are cleaning cloths, an air blower for dust and paper tissues. Unless you are certain that they don’t have a fully stocked cleaning kit, the chances are good that they already have one. So, there is no point in getting them another one.

Instead, look for accessories or gadgets that will help improve their hobby. For example, a multitool or a creative lens will be more appreciated than a cleaning pen or camera strap. Also, a photographer might appreciate different accessories if they primarily shoot in a studio.

Here, things like a green-screen backdrop, additional or colored lights, or extra charging bays for batteries will be handy. However, the best advice is to do some research on what the photographer needs, by asking.

Clothing and add-ons

Photographers might not have the best fashion sense, but some gifts can help in that department. Whimsical socks will keep their toes warm in winter, while a great pair of gloves will make it easier to shoot and hold the camera. A well-designed camera backpack is always a welcome gift, as is a multi-pocketed photography vest.

Best gifts for photographers

Top gear gift

USA Gear DSLR Camera Backpack Case

This backpack features a large main compartment with a customizable interior to fit most gear. A top zippered compartment holds smaller accessories, and there is a tripod strap on the side.

Sold by Amazon

Top gear gift for the money

ProMediaGear A13 Photographers Multi-Tool Key Chain

It can be incredibly frustrating when a photographer needs to make small adjustments to gear and doesn’t have the right tools. The multi-tool key chain is an excellent solution, as the single metal bit has a 5/32 Allen wrench hex on one side and a flat-head screwdriver on the other.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chasing Y Camera Lens Coffee Mug

Any photographer will surely get an extra kick out of this mug. The lens body is the main part of the stainless steel thermos, while the waterproof lid looks like the glass end of a lens. It comes with a colored spoon.

Sold by Amazon

Best clothing gifts for photographers

Best clothing gift for photographers

Flygo Photography Vest

This photography vest has six pockets on each side, varying in size. There is space for extra batteries, memory cards and accessories. The vest is made from polyester and poplin, and comes in various colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best clothing gift for the money

Sock It To Me Men’s Say Cheese Retro Camera Photographer Crew Socks

These camera socks will keep your feet warm for those winter days on a shoot. The socks feature different retro cameras in colorful blocks. They are made from polyester and cotton, have a reinforced toe, and fit men’s 7-13 shoe sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EnergeticSky Waterproof Photography Gloves

These gloves are an excellent solution for freezing winter mornings as they feature 3M’s Thinsulate cotton. The index finger and thumb tips can slide off, making it easier to press the shutter button.

Sold by Amazon

Best lens gifts for photographers

Top lens gift

Lensbaby Omni Creative Filter

This filter kit will bring an edge to your photos as the magnetic filter ring clips onto your camera lens, and then the magnetic mounts are used to keep the effects wands in place. The three included effects wands produce creative reflections and flaring, adding a natural touch to photos.

Sold by Amazon

Top lens gift for the money

Sedremm 77-Millimeter Star Filter 3 Pieces Starburst Lens

This three-piece filter kit produces a starburst effect on the final images to add some creative flair. It creates four, six or eight points and is compatible with 77-millimeter lenses. The kit comes with a lens cap and a cleaning cloth.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Xenvo Pro Lens Kit For iPhone And Android

Mobile devices are limited in photography customizability, making this lens kit a must-have accessory. It includes a wide-angle lens to capture 45% more visuals and a 15-times macro lens for taking extreme close-up photos.

Sold by Amazon

Best cheat sheets for photographers

Top cheat sheet gift

Travel9to5 The Photography Cheat Sheet Card Deck

This deck of playing cards contains 52 useful tips and tricks covering everything from an efficient digital workflow to photography principles. Each suit tackles a different topic, and the two joker cards have a calibration cross.

Sold by Amazon

Top cheat sheet for the money

Snap Happy Mom Composition And Lighting Cheat Sheet

An excellent gift for a photographer who struggles with composition and lighting, these 4-inch cards have 20 pages of tips, tricks and visual examples. The information works for all digital cameras, and pages are held together on a key chain.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tip Info DSLR Cheat Sheet Cards

These handy 30-page cheat sheet cards feature useful photography tips and are color-coded according to camera functions to quickly access the information. They are held together with a keyring and carabiner.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.