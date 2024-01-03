It’s a new year, so get some jeans that fit and feel good

If you’re still hanging onto ill-fitted jeans just waiting for a day when you might be able to squeeze into them, throw them out. Our New Year’s resolution is embracing who we are and where we’re at, and that means investing in clothes that actually fit our bodies right now.

Denim jeans are notoriously tricky since it can be tough to get the perfect size. That’s why we’re all about stocking up on pants with a lot (and we mean a lot) of stretch. Ahead, you’ll find some amazingly stretchy jeans that are so comfortable, you may even be tempted to wear them while you lounge around.

New year, same you: Buy some clothes that fit you now

Our favorite places to shop for stretchy jeans

Though lots of jeans offer various degrees of stretchiness, we’re here to focus on pants with maximum stretch. We’re talking stretch and a comfort level that rivals your favorite pair of leggings. When we’re stocking up on ultra-comfortable jeans, these are the retailers we turn to again and again.

NYDJ

In our opinion, this brand offers the absolute softest denim around. Of all of NYDJ’s denim collections, our favorite for maximum comfort is the Sure Stretch line, which the brand claims is an ultra-soft denim with yoga-pant-level comfort. After sampling a pair of NYDJ Sure Stretch jeans, we came away thoroughly impressed with the softness of the pants, which were more comfortable than any jeans we’d ever worn (honestly).

With comfort and stretchiness as the main features, one might expect the jeans to look a bit frumpy and stretched out, but that is not the case. Though they feel like leggings, NYDJ jeans look just as sophisticated as any other pair of jeans. We also love that the brand offers petite, tall and plus-size jeans.

Good American

If your weight tends to fluctuate, you might be familiar with having multiple pairs of jeans in your closet in various sizes which you cycle through depending on which fits best at the current moment. Khloe Kardashian’s denim brand has a genius solution for that very issue.

Enter Good American’s Always Fits line of jeans. These jeans are sized by size ranges rather than specific numbers (for example: size 6-12 or size 14-18 plus). The concept is that if your jeans size is anywhere in that range, you’ll be able to wear the jeans, which expand and contract to comfortably fit your body wherever it is.

We put a pair of Good American Always Fits jeans to the test (in size 6-12), and we have to admit we were skeptical when we saw the tiny pair of jeans that looked much smaller than a size 6. However, once we put them on, we understood the magic as the jeans were able to stretch to fit our body without feeling overly tight or constricting.

Other tips for finding super-comfortable jeans

If you’re partial to another denim retailer, here are some tips for wading through their selections to find the most comfortable pairs they offer.

Opt for jeggings

Jeggings are exactly what they sound like — bottoms that look like jeans but feel like leggings. Many jeggings are pull-on, though, without button closures, so it’s important to consider if you want that look and how to style it.

Try oversized denim

The good news is that baggy jeans are in style, so you can’t go wrong with a pair of super-oversized bottoms. Just make sure the waist fits, but other than that, you’ll have a very roomy pair of jeans.

Read online reviews

Sites like Amazon often have user-submitted reviews complete with photos. We recommend looking for reviewers who share a similar body type to yours and speak to the comfort of the jeans. That’s a good way to predict whether or not they’ll work for you.

Best super-stretchy jeans

NYDJ Ami Skinny Jeans In Sure Stretch Denim

These ultra-soft jeans are designed to flatter every curve without ever being too tight or constricting. Though they look chic, they’re way more comfortable than you might expect. Feel free to squat, sit and lounge without any issues.

NYDJ Slim Bootcut Jeans In Sure Stretch Denim

If you prefer a slightly roomier fit, consider these bootcut jeans, which come in five colors. They look super sophisticated with a pair of heels and no one will ever guess they’re as comfortable as your favorite pair of leggings.

Good American Always Fits Good Legs Cigarette Jeans

These mid-rise, ankle-length jeans are made to accommodate bodies that vary up to four sizes, which is great news for people whose weight tends to fluctuate between sizes. They’re available in two different shades of blue.

Good American Always Fits Good Legs Straight Jeans

These straight-cut black bottoms have some fun flair in the form of distressed knees. Though form-hugging, they’re not constricting, and they offer a comfortable and flattering mid-rise fit.

No Nonsense Classic Denim Leggings

These button-less pull-on bottoms resemble jeans, but the cotton-polyester-spandex-blend fabric feels just like leggings. They come in eight colors and look especially good when styled with an oversized sweater.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Talia Ergas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2024 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.