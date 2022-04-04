Which sheer robe is best?

For a romantic occasion or just to feel like a goddess at home, slip on a sheer robe. Sheer robes are worn over lingerie or worn as a bathing suit cover-up.

You can also find bridal and maternity sheer robes and dressing gowns that make you feel extra sexy during those special seasons of life. Sheer robes often have luxurious trimmings and are made either of lace or mesh. For a lace robe, INC’s Lace Wrap Robe is a stunning choice.

What to know before you buy a sheer robe

Material

Sheer robes are made from blends of materials such as polyester, viscose, silk, rayon, nylon, Spandex and cotton. The material is see-through due to the low-density knit and the use of thin threads. Sheer robes can range in sheerness from semi-transparent to semi-opaque.

Mesh vs. lace

Mesh sheer robes have a uniform appearance and are typically nylon or polyester. The material is breathable, wrinkle-resistant and strong. It is also water-resistant, which is why you’ll see the material used in sheer swimsuit cover-ups. Lace sheer robes feature lace patterns, often in feminine floral patterns, which gives the robe more of a lingerie feel. Some sheer robes combine both mesh and lace, using the lace as trimming.

Uses

Sexy styles of sheer robes are for the boudoir and, because of their translucent material, can showcase lingerie such as lace bras or thongs. Mesh sheer robes designed as swimwear cover-ups generally don’t have lace trimming and may feature more opaque material than lingerie-style sheer robes. Not all swim cover-ups are mesh, and if you’re in the market for a swimsuit cover-up, there are many options to explore.

Length

Sheer robes come in a variety of lengths, maxi robes that flow to the ground to short robes that graze the upper thigh. When choosing a long sheer robe, consider your height as well as if you’re planning on wearing the robe with heels. Always check the manufacturer’s sizing chart when considering the length of a robe. The length of a sheer robe is ultimately a matter of personal preference.

Size

Sheer robes come in women’s sizing, typically XS to XXL. Most sheer robes have a relaxed or loose fit and a belt tie, allowing for an adjustable fit. Still, it’s always good to check the sizing chart because a small in one brand may not be the same as a small in another.

What to look for in a quality sheer robe

Color

The majority of sheer robes come in a solid color, such as black, white, cream, pink or red. Sheer robes also come in blue, purple and green colors. Some can have contrasting colors, such as a nude mesh robe with black satin trimming. Some lace patterns combine different colors as well.

Belt

The majority of sheer robes come with a removable belt tie. The tie is often a satin fabric of the same color as the body of the robe. The tie can be thin, like a ribbon, or wider for a more secure tie. However, sheer robes are designed to reveal, so don’t rely on the belt to keep you modest.

Trim

Sheer robes often have luxurious trimming such as lace, tulle, satin or feathers. Tulle and feathers can add volume to a sheer robe. Some tulle-trimmed robes can be quite puffy and voluminous for a highly romantic look.

Maternity

If you’re expecting, select a sheer robe designed for maternity wear. These sexy styles accommodate your baby bump and can be styled for maternity photoshoots.

Bridal

Bridal, sheer robes tend to be long and white. They look great in getting-ready-for-the-big-day photos or can be worn exclusively on your wedding night.

How much you can expect to spend on a sheer robe

Sheer robes start as little as $9 for fast-fashion brands and can cost up to $129 for lingerie name brands. Good quality sheer robes start at $30.

Sheer robe FAQ

How do I launder a sheer robe?

A. This can vary from robe to robe, so definitely check the care instructions before tossing your robe in the wash with your other laundry. Because of the delicacy of the fabric, the majority of sheer robes must be hand washed in cold water and air-dried or dry cleaned. Some, however, can be washed in the machine on a delicate cycle.

What kind of sleeves do sheer robes have?

A. Sheer robes feature roomy, long sleeves, often in a bell-sleeve style. The sleeve openings are often trimmed with lace or feathers. Select sheer robes feature short sleeves or three-quarter length sleeves.

What are the best sheer robes to buy?

Top sheer robe

INC International Concepts Lace Wrap Robe

What you need to know: This is a wrap-style lace robe that’s comfortable and flirty.

What you’ll love: The lace material is soft and machine-washable. You can pair it with the matching lace nightgown for a more modest yet feminine look. It comes in white and light blue.

What you should consider: This robe is on the pricey side, and the matching nightie is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top sheer robe for the money

Avidlove Women’s Lace Kimono Robe

What you need to know: This is an ultra-sexy, short sheer robe that comes in every color imaginable.

What you’ll love: The lace comes in nearly two dozen color options. The size range is inclusive from XS to 5X. The lace isn’t itchy. The overall look is very sexy.

What you should consider: The ribbon belt feels cheap and papery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sovoyontee Women’s Sexy Thin Mesh Long Sleeve Tie Front Swimsuit Cover Up

What you need to know: This is a long, mesh robe that’s perfect and elegant to wear poolside.

What you’ll love: This floor-length mesh robe will make you feel glamorous, whether you’re lounging on a yacht or hanging by your backyard pool. It comes in several color choices, including jungle patterns. The material is stretchy and soft.

What you should consider: The length may drag on the ground on petite frames.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.