Which Sonos soundbars are best?

Sonos is one of the highest-quality brands available in terms of audio equipment for home theaters. Their line of soundbars offers cutting-edge technology and their proprietary software makes it easier than ever to set up a new system. They also offer their equipment at a range of prices so everyone can enjoy it.

The best Sonos soundbar is the Sonos Arc Soundbar. It features the latest technologies like Dolby Atmos 3D sound and special Sonos functions such as speech enhancement, which prioritizes human speech over other sounds.

What to know before you buy a Sonos soundbar

Dolby Atmos

Most of Sonos’ soundbars, budget or otherwise, include compatibility with Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos is one of the most advanced audio formats available in home theater systems and is an evolution of surround sound. Like surround sound, Dolby Atmos requires at least two additional speakers. They must also be installed overhead and situated at the opposite end of your room from the TV. Adding more speakers overhead and at ground level as well as subwoofers enhances the effect. Your source, both hardware and software, must also be compatible with Dolby Atmos. Most TVs made since 2018 have the hardware ability and most streaming service content includes Dolby Atmos support.

Connection to other audio equipment

Soundbars are frequently combined with other pieces of audio equipment to create a more fully immersive experience. Sonos soundbars are designed to quickly and easily recognize other Sonos sound equipment on your wireless network like additional speakers and subwoofers. They can still connect to other brands if you choose, it just takes a little more work.

What to look for in a quality Sonos soundbar

Control methods

Sonos soundbars have a few methods for control:

Remote: Most models come packaged with a remote for easily adjusting any setting.

Most models come packaged with a remote for easily adjusting any setting. Internet: Most models also feature Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi, which allows the soundbar to be controlled by connecting to Sonos’ free app. This is a requirement for models that exclude a physical remote. Internet connectivity also allows your soundbar to be controlled with compatible smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Most models also feature Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi, which allows the soundbar to be controlled by connecting to Sonos’ free app. This is a requirement for models that exclude a physical remote. Internet connectivity also allows your soundbar to be controlled with compatible smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Voice: Some models are natively able to be controlled by simple voice commands, separate from smart assistants, like off/on and volume up/down.

Mounting

Depending on your home theater setup, you may need to mount your Sonos soundbar above a TV on a stand or below an already wall-mounted TV. Sonos offers first-party wall mounts designed for either situation and specially shaped for most of their soundbar models. Most third-party mounts are also compatible.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sonos soundbar

Sonos currently offers a handful of soundbars at prices for any budget. Their entry-level soundbars typically start around $300-$500, while their top-tier entries can reach costs of $1,000-$1,200.

Sonos soundbar FAQ

Can I use my Sonos soundbar for more than just my TV?

A. Absolutely. Sonos soundbars come equipped with several input and output methods, though not all methods may include the necessary cable. Besides the standard HDMI used for your TV, Sonos soundbars typically include a 3.5-millimeter audio jack for analog connection to phones, etc. Most models also feature Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth connections for playing music from connectable devices and synchronizing with most smart home assistants. Your soundbar will only be able to play from one source at a time, but switching sources is quick and painless.

Does the width of a Sonos soundbar matter?

A. Yes and no. From a technical perspective, the width of a soundbar has no effect on the overall quality of the sound being outputted, but it does restrict how many individual speakers can fit into it. This may have a small effect on certain elements like volume, but again, not on overall quality. In terms of aesthetics, many recommend that your soundbar should be roughly the same width as your TV to prevent it from standing out, or at least less wide. Soundbars that are longer than a TV can be aesthetically displeasing to the eye, but quality should always take precedence.

What’s the best Sonos soundbar to buy?

Top Sonos soundbar

Sonos Arc Soundbar

What you need to know: This is Sonos’ number one available soundbar with top-of-the-line audio technology.

What you’ll love: This Sonos soundbar packs in all the latest audio technology, including Dolby Atmos 3D sound. Trueplay technology analyzes the acoustics of your room to provide customized audio tuning. This soundbar can be controlled through multiple avenues, including Amazon Alexa.

What you should consider: This soundbar is one of the most expensive soundbars on the market. Your TV may not support its technology.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sonos

Top Sonos soundbar for the money

Sonos Beam (Gen. 2) Soundbar

What you need to know: This Sonos soundbar is perfect for non-audiophiles who want to experience the sound quality Sonos has to offer.

What you’ll love: This budget Sonos soundbar includes many of the same features as the Sonos Arc, like Dolby Atmos 3D sound and Trueplay for adjusting settings to take advantage of your room’s acoustics. This soundbar can be used as a Bluetooth speaker if the TV is off.

What you should consider: Like the Sonos Arc, some of the more advanced audio technologies may be incompatible with your TV. Some consumers found that low-volume sound was lower-quality than high-volume sound.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sonos

Worth checking out

Sonos Immersive Set with Arc

What you need to know: This Sonos Immersive set includes every piece of Sonos’ top-of-the-line audio slate.

What you’ll love: This set includes four pieces: one Sonos Arc soundbar, one Sonos Sub (Gen. 3) and two Sonos Ones. When properly set up, these pieces provide an audio immersion experience equal to that of a fully equipped movie theater.

What you should consider: This bundle pack offers no discount over purchasing each included piece separately. Some TVs are not compatible with Sonos Arc.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.