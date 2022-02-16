Which kids’ snow pants are best?

Snow pants can come under various names, such as ski pants, snowboard pants or even snow bibs. Children’s pants for snow use are a popular purchase in the wintertime because they are suitable for winter activities and everyday use. Many children enjoy skiing or snowboarding, but snow pants are also needed when sledding or building a snowman. A great pair for the winter season is the Columbia Kids’ Cypress Brook II Pant.

What to know before you buy kids’ snow pants

There are many reasons for needing kids’ snow pants, and with so many different styles available, it can be difficult to know which ones to buy.

Weather

One consideration before buying snow pants is the weather. This may seem obvious; however, the type of snow in your area may be a factor. With wet snow, you might want to ensure the pants have good waterproofing. Drier snow could mean you don’t have to splash out so much on such pants. The same applies to winter sports. A little prior knowledge of the type of snow your child will be skiing or boarding will help you choose the right pair.

Ski pants vs. boarding pants

Actually, manufacturers don’t differentiate between the two sports; but perhaps they should. Snowboarding children will be putting in more effort. Therefore, they will be sweating more. You should pay attention to the fabric and breathability factors of the pants. Boarders will also need to be more agile, so it may be beneficial to buy a size up.

Hardshell or softshell?

Again, this depends on what your child requires with the pants. Hardshell snow pants tend to be rigid and less breathable. They don’t have much insulation and often need to be worn with layers underneath. On the other hand, they are usually completely water and windproof. Softshell pants have more warmth and allow for better movement. However, they are generally not water or wind-resistant.

What to look for in quality kids’ snow pants

Water-resistance

Water-resistant does not mean waterproof. Water-resistant pants will give some protection against snow and rain, depending on their millimeter measurement. 2,000 to 5,000 millimeters is probably enough protection for wandering around town or walking to school. For winter sports, the required level is 5,000 to 20,000 millimeters (the higher, the better). Coupled with an excellent Durable Water Repellent shell, 20,000 millimeters should keep your child dry in most situations.

Warmth

This is probably the most essential factor for most parents worrying about which pants to choose. Bear in mind that the warmth of the torso is more important than the legs because once your child starts walking, natural heat is generated. Insulation is usually measured in grams; anything under 60 grams is considered light insulation. Down is easily the best insulator for warmth. Make sure it has a good DWR coating because down is not waterproof. Synthetic materials like nylon or polyester are another excellent choice. A base layer may be required in frigid conditions.

Features

Gaiters are a widespread feature in most snow pants. The style of the gaiter isn’t essential as they all function the same way. Gaiters are found at the cuffs of the pants, and if your child is wearing boots, they shouldn’t be tucked in. You should tighten gaiters around the outside of the boot. Vents are another great feature in snow pants when used for winter sports. Opening the vents allows cool air to circulate and bring body heat down.

How much you can expect to spend on kids’ snow pants

Snow pants for children are generally in the $20-$50 range. However, some premium brands may go up to $100 and beyond.

Kids’ snow pants FAQ

Are snow bibs a good option for kids?

A. It all depends on the reason for buying them. Snow bibs will offer better protection against the elements and give another layer of warmth and more water resistance around the torso. They could be a good option for wet snow conditions. Some children may prefer the lack of a waistband. However, they are a little heavier and more awkward to put on and remove.

What are the best snow pants for active children doing winter activities?

A. Waterproofing is probably the most important. You can take care of the warmth by adding layers. Good synthetic long underwear such as nylon or even fleece will take care of this, ensuring that the water doesn’t get in when sledding is the first thing to prevent.

What are the best kids’ snow pants to buy?

Top kids’ snow pants

Columbia: Kids’ Cypress Brook II Pant

What you need to know: This is a lightweight unisex pair of snow pants for kids from toddler to teen.

What you’ll love: The nylon material is soft, comfortable and breathable, yet allows for maneuverability for those that need it. The pants are machine-washable and come in three great colors: black, pink and blue. Parents will be delighted to know that the Omni-Shield technology resists stains and adds more water resistance.

What you should consider: A warm base layer will be needed when doing light activities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ snow pants for money

Arctic Quest Children’s Snow Pants

What you need to know: This is a budget-friendly pair of snow pants for all children who require a versatile pair.

What you’ll love: These pants focus on warmth and are available in many colors and designs, meaning there is a pair to suit anyone’s taste. The water and wind resistance levels are not disclosed. However, reviewers have commented that their children remained warm and dry doing various activities.

What you should consider: Some reviewers have complained that the sizing is off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Arctix Kids’ Snow Pants

What you need to know: This is a simple yet practical pair of snow pants for all children.

What you’ll love: Made from synthetic materials, these pants offer good breathability. However, the 85-grams ThermaTech insulation also provides good warmth for active sports. You can easily add base layers when doing lighter activities if needed. The ankle areas are reinforced with 600 Denier Ballistic technology, protecting against wear and tear.

What you should consider: The color choice may be a little limited for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Barry Peacock writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.