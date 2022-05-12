Which Credo Beauty product is best?

With more than 150 brands and thousands of products, clean beauty retailer Credo Beauty makes it easy to swap to a safer beauty routine. Credo Beauty looks beyond ingredient lists to encourage more ethical sourcing, manufacturing and packaging. As one of Credo’s most popular products, the multifunctional Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 stands out as the best Credo has to offer.

What to know before you buy a Credo Beauty product

About clean beauty

Despite its growing popularity, there is still no clear definition for “clean” beauty. The cosmetics industry does not regulate what makes a product “clean.” This leads some companies to use misleading terminology and branding to make their products seem safer than they are or to make safe ingredients seem more dangerous.

Unfortunately, this puts most of the responsibility for finding beauty products with nontoxic and nonirritating ingredients on the consumer. Credo Beauty assists with this process by stocking products that meet its Clean Beauty Standard. Products with this label adhere to strict standards for ingredients, manufacturing and transparency.

For example, Credo Beauty enforces strict requirements around fragrance. The word “fragrance” in a product’s ingredient list can cover any of the 4,000 ingredients used to give products a scent. Those ingredients can range from mildly irritating to potentially carcinogenic. Credo Beauty products must both omit problematic fragrance ingredients and be transparent about the ingredients they do use.

What you can get at Credo Beauty

Credo Beauty offers skin care, makeup, hair care and fragrance as well as clean beauty products for bath and body. Gifts such as candles, sample kits and value sets are also available.

Credo Beauty’s mission

Credo Beauty hopes its high standards for ingredient quality, packaging sustainability and product performance will lead to larger changes within the beauty industry. The company also aims to make the beauty industry more inclusive by carrying a variety of women- and BIPOC-led brands. Credo also offers business tools for growing brands.

What to look for in a quality Credo Beauty product

The Credo Clean Standard

Credo Beauty defines “clean beauty” as the intersection of product safety, ingredient sourcing, sustainability and ethical production. Products stocked by Credo Beauty must omit more than 2,700 potentially harmful or irritating ingredients. Credo Beauty products must also meet other requirements such as using official ingredient terminology, conducting consumer safety testing and disclosing the type of fragrance used.

High-end beauty

Credo Beauty carries a range of clean prestige and luxury beauty brands along with more budget-friendly options such as PYT Beauty, Acure and Bybi Beauty. Some of Credo Beauty’s bestselling makeup brands include Kosas, Ilia and RMS Beauty. You can also buy popular clean skin and hair care brands such as Tata Harper, Osea, Kinship and Innersense.

Detailed product information

Credo Beauty’s product descriptions go beyond simply ingredients. Each product listing includes who it’s intended for, how to use it, what makes it special and how to safely and responsibly dispose of the packaging. Many Credo Beauty products also come with a personal recommendation from the Credo Beauty employee who tested them.

How much you can expect to spend on a Credo Beauty product

Due to the number of brands available on Credo Beauty, product prices vary widely. However, the site makes it easy to find products in your budget by grouping products into categories such as makeup for less than $20 and serums for less than $50.

Credo Beauty product FAQ

Where is Credo Beauty located?

A. For an in-person clean beauty experience, Credo Beauty has 10 stores located across the US. Along with buying your favorite brands, visitors can bring in conventional makeup products for clean-beauty swaps or get a miniature facial from licensed aestheticians.

Is Credo Beauty a good brand?

A. Since what it means to be “clean” remains undefined and unregulated, consumers place a lot of trust in Credo Beauty to supply safe products. Credo Beauty helps consumers make better shopping decisions by defining industry terms such as “clean,” “organic” and “natural.” The company is also transparent about the standards it sets for products regarding animal testing, sustainability and synthetic ingredients.

What’s the best Credo Beauty product to buy?

Top Credo Beauty product

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

What you need to know: One of Credo Beauty’s most popular products, this multitasking serum foundation has won multiple beauty awards.

What you’ll love: This dewy foundation provides broad spectrum SPF 40 thanks to non-nano zinc oxide. Plant-based squalane, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid hydrate, brighten and smooth skin. Just a couple of drops easily blend out for light to medium coverage. It comes in 30 shades.

What you should consider: It has a distinctive scent, which for some users fades quickly and for others remained noticeable. Some users with dry skin found this accentuated dry patches.

Where to buy: Sold by Credo Beauty

Top Credo Beauty product for the money

Bybi Beauty 1% Bakuchiol + Olive Squalane Oil Booster

What you need to know: Bakuchiol is a natural alternative to retinol that causes fewer side effects while delivering the same texture-improving results.

What you’ll love: Since bakuchiol is gentler than retinol, this booster is safe for all skin types and can be used either morning or evening. It can be applied directly to the skin or added to your serums or moisturizers to rejuvenate skin and boost collagen production.

What you should consider: Its scent may be too strong for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Credo Beauty

Worth checking out

Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser

What you need to know: This antioxidant-rich jelly cleanser addresses dullness and discoloration. It can also remove makeup thanks to coconut and sunflower oils.

What you’ll love: Strawberry seed oil, hydrolyzed wheat protein and tomato extracts exfoliate your skin without making it feel stripped. This cleanser can double as an exfoliating mask: Just leave it on your face for five minutes before rinsing. It comes in three sizes.

What you should consider: Its strawberry scent is too strong for some. Some users with sensitive skin reported their skin feeling dry and tight after using this cleanser.

Where to buy: Sold by Credo Beauty

