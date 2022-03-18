Which Amazon Fire tablets are best?

Amazon Fire tablets offer a simple, reliable and affordable way to enjoy a variety of everyday tasks, such as gaming, streaming videos and checking emails. These tablets are especially recommended for Amazon Prime members, as they’re compatible with the service. The best tablet for those who want something intuitive, streamlined and practical is the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet.

What to know before you buy an Amazon Fire tablet

Uses and apps

As with other tablets, you can use the Amazon Fire tablet for many tasks, including:

Surfing the web

Listening to music

Online shopping

Watching videos

Playing mobile games

Checking email

Along with this, Fire tablets are compatible with most apps, including Spotify, eBay, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Amazon Kindle. With the Amazon Prime app, you can easily stream movies or television series, while you can shop or read digital books through the Kindle app.

This tablet also prioritizes Amazon apps and programs more than other tablets. Because of this, some apps, such as the Google Play Store, are more difficult to access.

Internal specs

Amazon Fire tablets use older software and hardware than most modern tablets. They also use the Fire operating system. However, they still have decent internal specifications that let them run at high speeds.

For example, the Amazon Fire HD 10 comes with either 32 gigabytes or 64GB of internal space and 3GB RAM. This is enough storage to save many pictures or videos on the device while running most modern apps.

Older models come with less RAM and storage, making them better for basic tasks like watching videos or shopping online rather than gaming, though even basic devices with entry-level internal specs are built to handle general tasks with ease.

Most of these tablets have a long battery life. Some of the newer devices last up to 12 hours at full charge.

Screen characteristics

Fire tablets usually feature a full 1080p display resolution or 1920 x 1080 pixels. At this resolution, you get sharp images and high performance. Some older models have a 720p resolution, which is still enough for general viewing purposes.

Amazon Fire tablets are also touchscreen, so it’s easy to use the device with a fingertip or stylus pen. Since they’re so responsive, there’s minimal to no lag when using the device this way.

Finally, the screen size of these tablets ranges from 7 to 10.1 inches. Larger screens usually offer better specs than smaller ones.

What to look for in a quality Amazon Fire tablet

Design

For the most part, Amazon Fire tablets have a thin and sleek shape. They also feature slightly thicker bezels and come in different colors such as black, blue, green and pink. Brighter colors and thicker devices are available for kids.

The weight of the tablet depends on the overall size, and most are 10 to 16 ounces. Kid-friendly models can be up to 25 ounces.

A few Fire tablets come with a front or back-facing camera, which is typically placed either in the middle or corner of the tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, for example, has both camera options.

Bluetooth and accessories

Fire tablets are compatible with Bluetooth devices, such as headphones. If you want to use the tablet as you would a laptop, you can also get a matching wireless keyboard and mouse, making typing and similar tasks much easier.

Amazon Fire tablets come with different ports. One common option is the micro USB port, which lets you add more storage to the device and save documents, pictures or videos externally. Some tablets even come with a micro SD card.

Another popular accessory is a screen protector or cover. These come in different designs and colors, so they’re a fun option for those who want more customization.

There are also charging cords and stations available, which makes them more portable and keeps them at a full charge on the go. When choosing any accessory, make sure it’s specifically designed to fit your device and is compatible with it.

Kid-friendly

Some Amazon Fire tablets are meant for adults, while others are made for children. Kid-friendly devices are sturdier and can hold up better against rough handling. They come with certain privacy and security features that prevent kids from accidentally downloading inappropriate apps or programs. Unlike adult tablets, which are generally monochrome, ones made for kids are often more colorful or cutesy.

How much you can expect to spend on an Amazon Fire tablet

Basic, older and some kid-friendly models cost $30-$100. However, if you’re looking for a newer device, expect to spend $100-$200.

Amazon Fire tablet FAQ

Do you need a subscription to use an Amazon Fire tablet?

A. You don’t need to buy a separate subscription, but you need internet access if you intend to use most of the apps and programs on the device. However, if you have an Amazon Prime or Kindle subscription, you’ll have access to a large library of TV series, movies and books.

What are some common issues with the Amazon Fire tablet?

A. These tablets are not compatible with certain apps, including those found on the Apple App or Google Play stores. Some have tinny speakers, so you’ll need separate headphones to get the most from the audio. As you start using more storage space, the tablet might start to slow down, though you can delete files and apps to rectify this. Finally, these tablets aren’t intended for intensive tasks such as video editing, graphic design or heavy gaming.

What’s the best Amazon Fire tablet to buy?

Top Amazon Fire tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

What you need to know: This 10.1-inch tablet is a great choice for anyone who wants a durable device they can use for general tasks such as browsing the web, watching videos and reading.

What you’ll love: Available in pink, black, blue and olive, this tablet has a 1080p resolution and is highly responsive. It boasts 3GB RAM and comes with either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. If desired, you can get it with a matching case with a screen protector, a keyboard case or a controller.

What you should consider: There are some capability issues with certain internet providers and older apps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Amazon Fire tablet for the money

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

What you need to know: This device can run most general apps and handle day-to-day tasks.

What you’ll love: With four colors to choose from, this tablet has a classic design with a solid 7-inch IPS display. It comes with either 16GB or 32GB storage and 1GB RAM. You can get an optional case and screen protector.

What you should consider: Newer versions run noticeably faster.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids’ Tablet

What you need to know: This device is specifically designed for kids between the ages of 3 and 7.

What you’ll love: Available in sky blue, lavender and aquamarine, this tablet is great for members of Amazon Kids+. It features easy access to plenty of books, games, songs and videos. Plus, it has a 1080p resolution and 10.1-inch display.

What you should consider: The interface is a little cluttered.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

