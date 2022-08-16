What are the best dog training leashes?

If your dog is in training, you want a leash that gives you the best control. When paired with praise, this style of leash lets your dog know more easily when they respond to a command correctly. Training leashes are designed to put light pressure on your dog when negative behavior is displayed to discourage it. If you are teaching uncommon, difficult or new behaviors, bring some high-value treats to encourage your dog positively.

Best slip lead

A slip lead is a single-piece combination of a leash and collar. It has a fabric place holder to secure it snuggly around your dog’s neck, directly behind their head.

Top slip lead

Mendota Pet Slip Leash

What you need to know: This is a single dog training leash with a slip lead and collar combo.

What you’ll love: Mendota is a well-known brand for the slip-style leash, which international dog trainers recommend. Dog owners of all ages can feel confident and comfortable leading their dogs with its soft, worn feel.

What you should consider: The leather piece used to hold the leash as a collar around the dog’s neck must be positioned properly to prevent it from sliding and creating a larger loop.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top slip lead for the money

Fida Slip Lead Dog Leash

What you need to know: This slip leash is easy to use for any dog owner and doesn’t require a collar or harness.

What you’ll love: The leash is reflective and lets you and your dog be seen more easily at night. You can adjust it to fit your dog’s neck correctly and comfortably. When your dog pulls, it tightens, and during correct behavior, it loosens, which gives you more control.

What you should consider: The leash is 1/2-inch thick and may not be ideal for smaller dog breeds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Martingale leash

A Martingale leash works like a slip lead but has the flexibility of a no-pull harness. It uses two loops of extra material to evenly apply pressure to your dog’s neck when it performs a negative behavior.

Top Martingale leash

Mendota Pet Martingale Dog Walker

What you need to know: This is a great alternative to the slip leash for small- to medium-sized dogs.

What you’ll love: This leash is waterproof, made from durable materials and machine-washable. It can be used in any weather, is firm but comfortable to hold, and flexible enough to fold into your pocket.

What you should consider: This leash is not ideal for strong pullers or dogs over 50 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Martingale leash for the money

Haapaw Martingale Dog Collar With Leash

What you need to know: This leash and collar attachment work together similarly to one-piece slip leads.

What you’ll love: The collar and leash combo is reflective to provide safety for you and your dog when out at night. It comes in vibrant colors, has a quick-release buckle and the leash handle is padded for extra comfort.

What you should consider: A few customers reported that the buckle broke after several uses, and the padding on the leash can get worn over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best recall training leash

Recall training leashes are used for teaching your dog to come back when you call it. These are long, light leashes that let you have control while letting your dog have more freedom.

Top recall training leash

Lynxking Long Lead

What you need to know: This long rope leash is lightweight and can be used in multiple environments for recall training.

What you’ll love: It is designed to be tangle-free and is made with material that doesn’t hold water. The leash stays visible, floating instead of getting heavy and sinking to the bottom. Its length and durability make it ideal for training while camping, running, hiking or during other outside activities.

What you should consider: A few customers reported that the clasp was too bulky for smaller dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top recall training leash for the money

Hi Kiss Dog Puppy Training Leash

What you need to know: This is a great recall leash for training in areas without fences.

What you’ll love: This leash comes in two styles, flat and rope, and both come in multiple colors. Made of durable nylon material, it’s available in five different lengths, from 15- to 100-feet long. The clip swivels to avoid any tangling or twisting in the leash.

What you should consider: A few reviewers suggest taking caution if your dog likes to run, as the flat leash can cause rope burns on your body or legs if it’s dragged too quickly across the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best multifunctional leash

Multifunctional leashes can transform into multiple leash and collar combinations. This lets your leash adapt to you and your dog’s needs over time.

Top multifunctional leash

Activedogs Adjustable K9 Training Lead

What you need to know: This is a high-quality, multifunctional training leash that’s great for hands-free training.

What you’ll love: It is durable and can be adjusted to the length of a standard leash or made into a shorter leash for better control. The leash can also be positioned over the shoulder to leave your hands free to train your dog on the move.

What you should consider: This leash may not be ideal for taller people or those with back pain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top multifunctional leash for the money

Aaufilux Multifunctional Strong Dog Training Lead

What you need to know: This is a durable leash that can transform into multiple useful training tools.

What you’ll love: This one lead can be used as a short, medium or long leash, control leash, shoulder leash or quick leash. It can also withstand the strength of two dogs as a double leash. It is 7 feet long, and the clasp fully rotates to prevent tangling or twisting.

What you should consider: According to a few customers, the threading can come loose after some use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

