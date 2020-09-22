CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

SCHOOL RESOURCES

WHERE TO GET TESTED

RECURSOS EN ESPAÑOL

Update Regarding LR Southwest High School, date-times for device pickup

Reopening Schools in Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Virtual instruction will be continuing this week for all Little Rock Southwest High School learners through the Schoology platform.

Teachers will be providing assignments and instruction for A-days that began on September 21st and 25th, and then B-days September 22nd and 24th with Wednesday, September 23 serving as a virtual day throughout the district.

Device Pick-up Schedule:

Tuesday, September 22nd

  • Parents with last names beginning A-M and whose students attend in-person – noon – 7 p.m.
  • A-G should report to bus loading zone
  • H-M should report to front of the school

Wednesday, September 23rd

  • Parents with last names beginning N-Z and whose student attend in-person – 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • N-T report to bus loading zone
  • U-Z report to front of the school
  • Parents who are unable to pick up on the above days may pick up devices Thursday-Friday, September 24-25th
  • 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the bus loading zone

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories