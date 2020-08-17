UCA host student move-in event with heavy precautions

CONWAY, Ark. —Things are looking a lot different this year while students move back on campus at the University of Central Arkansas. There are a lot of masks and social distancing too, university officials say they are taking every precaution during student move-ins.

“I’m very excited about moving in but I’m a little nervous about going to college,” UCA freshman, Trinity Rogers said.

Rogers was welcomed into campus Sunday, where the unusual is now the new normal.

“I’m nervous about going to school with COVID-19 going on,” Rogers said.

Rogers said this is never what she expected to be going through when she started college but the warm welcomes from other students helps.

In the name of safety, the move-in event was done in two phases, within two different days over the weekend and the amount of volunteers helping was cut back.

“We definitely want to follow the guidelines like our university direction and guidance but it feels really good to kinda of be out of the house all the time, interacting with people even though we’re physically distant but socially close,” Co-Director of Student Orientation staff, Aaron Marbley said.

University president Houston Davis said they have taken a lot of steps to prepare for students to come back on campus. He said they even cleared a dorm to have for students who may need to quarantine.

“Our health center, our faculty, and staff, our student leadership on campus has really taken a lot steps in the last three months to be ready,” Davis said.

There will be around 10,000 students this fall, 3,300 in the dorms. Davis said he’s excited for the students to be back, and now they will all work to get back on track during this different time.

“It’s not new but it is new for them to experience that here at UCA,” Davis said.

Despite COVID-19, Rogers said she’s excited to start studying nursing.

“Ima go for it,” Rogers said. “Whether the pandemic is still going on or not.”

Students will start classes on Thursdays. According to the university 30-50 per event of classes are online and then the rest are in-person classes but with a hybrid style.

Click here to learn more about the universities precautions.