Teachers union releases letter opposing in-person learning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tonight the Little Rock Education Association released a letter stating their opposition to in-person learning on August 24th.

The association members say they will only agree to a return to in-person instruction after the Pulaski County positivity rate is significantly reduced.

They are calling for a phased reopening with a return to in-person learning after the coronavirus tests remain below 5 percent positivity for 14 consecutive days.

Association members voted to oppose in-person learning on August 10th, according to the release.

In his press conference today, Governor Hutchinson once again expressed the state’s intention to have in-class instruction on August 24th.

Read the full letter below: