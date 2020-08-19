Six students test positive for COVID-19 at the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain

MENA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Six students on campus at the University of Arkansas – Rich Mountain in Mena have tested for positive the COVID-19.

According to LeAnn Dilbeck, Director of Marketing, Community Relations & Business Outreach, all are in isolation and there are 11 that are quarantined due to potential exposure.

Dilbeck said they are in constant communication with these students and any needs that they have.

She said meals are delivered as well as medicine, snacks, laundry service.

She said they are working closely with the Arkansas Department of Health and the local medical community in strict adherence to all protocols and guidelines.