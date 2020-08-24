PHOTOS: Celebrating the first day of school

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- We are celebrating the first day of school for students across Arkansas.
Photos have been pouring in from excited parents.
Whether it’s in a traditional classroom or virtually, we want to see those smiling or masked up faces ready to learn.
We’ll be showing photos on air and online throughout the week.
You can send them to pics@kark.com.
LATEST POSTS:
- Delegates vote to re-nominate President Trump as 2020 Republican presidential candidate
- Tropical Trouble: Marco & Laura – Monday Evening update
- Razorbacks Get Some Missing Players Back at Practice, Couple Absent on Monday
- Chick-fil-a food truck coming to Sherwood area
- Carlisle School District settling in amid pandemic