PCSSD officials show changes made to safely welcome students back to school

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- Tuesday marks day two for Arkansas public schools, and a lot has changed at the Pulaski County Special School District (PCSSD).

Bus drivers fire up their engines between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. to pick up elementary students.

There is assigned seating with kids spaced out.

Drivers do the same route twice if there are too many students in one round of pick-ups.

Things look different in classrooms as well, with taped squares on the floor to keep kids in one place.

“They’ve utilized other PE teachers across the world,” says Jessica Duff, Executive Director of Communication with PCSSD. “Facebook groups where they’re feeding off each other and sharing ideas that worked. And this here at Pine Forest is one that worked with the squares. And they’re six feet apart so the kids stay in their square.”

Around half of the district’s students are learning virtually.

