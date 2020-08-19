PCSS District middle schoolers among first in the nation to have access to new learning resources

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski County Special School District will now be offering middle school students a different way to learn when they return to classes next week.

“They have 360 degree videos and all kinds of different things that I think will be very engaging for them and will just allow them a different kind of experience,” says Wendy Khole, a 7th grade teacher at Robinson Middle School in Little Rock.

AT&T has launched a new national education effort with Discovery Education to provide innovative learning resources focused on environmental sustainability.

Pulaski County Special School District middle schoolers are among three school districts across the U.S. to receive the free licenses.

The new content focuses on empowering middle school students to be innovative and to spark sustainable actions in their communities.

Khole says she has already been using the new resource and hopes students find it interactive when learning.

“Many of my students have never been out of Little Rock so for them this will be huge – they can take virtual field trips within the app,” she explains.

Educators using Discovery Education’s digital services will also receive tech support, however, Khole says the software has migrated well with their current educational tools.

For more information about Discovery Education’s digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com.