Officials: Lake Hamilton students must wear face coverings when school starts

LAKE HAMILTON, Ark. – The Lake Hamilton School district will require all students in grades K-12 to wear face coverings when the new school year starts.

According to district officials, the decision was based on recent recommendations from healthcare organizations that were a part of the Lake Hamilton School District Ready for Learning Team.

“This strategy is being implemented to protect the health and safety of all students and staff, including our youngest learners,” officials said in a press release.

The district also said it will provide three washable cloth face coverings for each student.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced earlier this month that the 2020-2021 school year will begin the week of August 24, but starting no later than August 26.

The governor said the reason for moving the start date is to give school districts more time to make adjustments.

There are now over 40 thousand cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas and over 400 deaths.

