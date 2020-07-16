New survey finds Arkansas Educators concerned about in-person classes for fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new survey found Arkansas Educators are very concerned about in-person classes this fall.

The Arkansas Education Association asked more than 6,000 teachers statewide to answer questions about the news school year.

The Arkansas Education Association President Carol Fleming released a statement saying, “We need supplies, support, and clearly communicated safety protocols before our students, teachers and education support staff can consider returning to in-person learning. Arkansas’s educators know their students, parents, and communities best, and they want to be a part in decision-making as we develop a safe, sustainable path forward,” she said.

That survey revealed, 90% of respondents are concerned about student health issues related to teaching and learning in schools. 98% believe it will be very or somewhat difficult to implement social distancing or other safety measures in school buildings.

In addition, more than 40% of educators said they are considering retiring early or leaving the profession as a result of the pandemic.

This week we’ve seen several school districts creating plans for returning to the classroom. Most of the school districts are still working on their plans.

The Pulaski County Special School District says students and staff must wear face coverings in the class and on busses. There are options for blended and traditional learning. Cafeterias will operate around 50 to 66 percent.

The Little Rock School District is also requiring students and staff to wear face masks. They created its Ready for Learning Plan. The plan outlines safety, sanitation, social distancing, academic instruction, response to potential health concerns, and options for virtual and in-person learning.

The Benton School District is also requiring facemask. The school says every room will be deep cleaned nightly. Wipes and spray bottles at an arms reach.

Dardanelle and Hot Springs also released their plans.

You can read more about AEA response, below: