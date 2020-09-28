LRSD moves forward with in-person classes, teachers union switches to virtual

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock teacher’s union announced Sunday that its members plan to switch to virtual learning as of Monday, citing safety concerns over COVID-19.

A letter released by the Little Rock Education Association lists several concerns in schools including improper cleaning, and some students and staff not wearing masks all day.

Meanwhile, the Little Rock School District is assuring parents schools will be open on Monday for in-person learning.

Superintendent Mike Poore released a letter saying substitutes and other staff will fill the classroom and that he believes that continuing in-person instruction is the best course of action for students at this time.

You can read both statements in full below.

Education Commissioner Johnny Key released the following statement:

“During the first five weeks of school, LRSD administrators, educators, and staff have done a tremendous job of providing onsite and virtual instruction to meet the needs of students. Most importantly, they have responded promptly and effectively to the occurrences of COVID infections and adjusted schedules and operations as necessary to mitigate risk. Now the union leadership has concocted this absurd, eleventh-hour scheme to create even more disruption for LRSD students and families. It is wrong, it does not serve students, and I am confident the union’s scheming will be soundly rejected by truly student-focused educators.” Education Commissioner Johnny Key

