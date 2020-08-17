LRSD hosting virtual Town Hall session on Schoology August 18, 19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District will be hosting a back-to-back Town Hall session on Facebook live on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 18-19 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

They will be talking about the important information on how to utilize Schoology.

Schoology is the education platform the District will be using this fall. It will allow teachers, administrators, and parents to manage, share, and create academic content.

At the Town Hall session parents will be able to:

Get a quick tutorial

Hear from Schoology Ambassadors

Get your questions answered in real-time

Be eligible for prize drawings to win a $25 Wal-Mart gift card

There will be a training session held in English on Tuesday and a session for Spanish-speaking parents on Wednesday.

To be eligible for the drawing, the parent/family must be watching the session live.

Sessions will be recorded and available on demand on the following:

LRSDTV.org

Comcast Channel 4

U-Verse Channel 99

Letter from Superintendent Mike Poore introducing Town Hall Sessions

Letter from Superintendent Mike Poore introducing Town Hall Session in Spanish