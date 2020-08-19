Little Rock School District introduces phased reentry plan for the first week of school

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District has announced a phased reentry plan for the start of the school year next week.

The following memorandum has been sent out by the district to explain how the plan will work:

LRSD Community members,

In the effort to ensure a smooth start of school, in light of the safety concerns for our students and staff members, the District has decided to implement a Phased Re-entry Plan for the first week of school. The Phased Re-entry Plan procedures that we shared with you this morning, for the In-person learning environment, are listed below:

In – Person Students: Elementary and Secondary Levels

August 24-28, 2020- (First Week of the School Year)

● Monday, August 24, 2020 and Thursday, August 27, 2020: Students with a Last Name that begins with “A-M” will attend.

○ Secondary: Monday will be an ‘A’ Day.

Secondary: Thursday will be a ‘B’ day

● Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – Virtual Learning for All Students/Buildings will also be cleaned on that day.

○ Teachers will provide assignments via Schoology

Teachers will report to the building

● Tuesday, August 25, 2020 and Friday, August 28, 2020: Students with a Last Name that begins with “N-Z” will attend.

○ Secondary: Tuesday will be an ‘A’ Day.

Secondary: Friday will be a ‘B’ Day.

● Pre-Kindergarten students will attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

If a student comes to school on a day when he or she is not scheduled, the school staff should still allow the student to attend. Households with students with different last names and attending the same school will be encouraged to use the last name of the oldest child to determine the day of attendance.

Virtual Students: Elementary and Secondary Levels

August 24, 2020- August 29, 2020 (First Week of the School Year)

Virtual students will be assigned to a C&I staff member who will provide virtual lessons and video conferencing check-ins for the first week. The focus will be on becoming familiar with virtual learning, how to navigate the Schoology platform and etiquette for the virtual classroom. Students will be given daily

assignments that help them become familiar with submitting and completing tasks in Schoology. All content will be shared with teachers and can be used with in-person students as well.

● Monday and Thursday: Students with a Last Name that begins with “A-M” will have a live 20minute virtual conference time with a C&I staff member.

● Wednesday – Homeroom and 1st period teachers will make contact with virtual students.

● Tuesday and Friday: Students with a Last Name that begins with “N-Z” will have a live 20minute virtual conference time with a C&I staff member.

● Pre-Kindergarten students do not have a virtual option.

In addition to the Phased Re-entry Plan, the District has also planned for District-wide Virtual Days for all students. In order to provide an opportunity for all educators and students to become efficient and comfortable with the virtual learning environment, the District will conduct District-wide Virtual Learning days throughout the year. Each student, in both the in-person and virtual learning environments, will receive a technology device, if needed. The following are the designated District-wide Virtual Learning Days:

● September 23, 2020

● October 21, 2020

● November 23-25, 2020

● January 20, 2021

● February 24, 2021

On these days, teachers will provide assignments for students to complete via Schoology. Attendance will be taken based on completion of the assignments. Teachers will report to the building to work in collaborative teams or independently for planning and collaboration.