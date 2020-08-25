INSIDE LOOK: Bentonville heads back to school

From in-school to out-of-school, it was a good first day back for these two Bentonville students.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teachers and students all across Arkansas head back to school as the state’s coronavirus deaths rise, but cases and hospitalizations drop.

On Monday, August 24, public schools throughout the state resumed classes — some online and some in-person.

We had a call every hour today for each class, and they kind of laid it out saying what we’re going to do, what we needed to do to maintain our grade, and when we were going to have our calls and stuff. TYLER CURCI, JUNIOR, BENTONVILLE WEST, VIRTUAL LEARNING

TYLER CURCI, A JUNIOR AT BENTONVILLE WEST, FIRST DAY OF VIRTUAL LEARNING

MCKENNA WRIGHT, A FRESHMAN AT BENTONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, FIRST DAY OF IN-PERSON SCHOOLING

BACK TO SCHOOL FOR BENTONVILLE

In every single classroom, we spent more than an hour just talking about how to keep everyone near us safe. MCKENNA WRIGHT, NINTH GRADE, BENTONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, IN-PERSON

Leslie Wright, with Bentonville Public Schools, said this was one of the smoothest first days the district has ever experienced, even despite the circumstances.

Students, parents, and teachers conducted themselves with order and grace both online and in-person. We’re grateful for our families. LESLEE WRIGHT, BENTONVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Parents and students KNWA/FOX 24 News spoke with, agreed for the most part.

There were four kids, four computers, and four teachers. It was very loud and then the baby was crying. It took me a moment. I had to ask myself if I was cut out for this, and if I was going to make it through the semester, but the rest of the day went smoothly. HALEY WRIGHT, HAS FOUR KIDS IN THE BENTONVILLE DISTRICT

Haley Wright, a mother of five, has four kids in the district — all doing virtual.

She said she was skeptical of how the first day back would go, but said teachers did a great job being prepared on the front end.

“Having four kids in virtual, I’ve probably received over 100 emails over the last week, for all four kids, from all four teachers,” she said.

Wright’s son, Tyler Curci, agreed.

“I didn’t really have very many issues,” he said. “Most of the teachers they adapted pretty well to it.”

McKenna Wright is a ninth grader at Bentonville High School.

She said it was good to be back in the classroom, but it wasn’t what she expected.

“There were a lot more procedures that we had to go through,” she said. “In one of my classes, we all had individual desks.”

You can’t walk through our desks anymore and everyone has to be facing forward. MCKENNA WRIGHT, FRESHMAN, BENTONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, IN-PERSON SCHOOLING

She said for the teachers who don’t have individual desks in their classrooms, the students have partner desks that are three feet apart.

“You have to wear your mask at all times,” Wright said. “We can always get a drink of water though, and go outside the classroom for mask breaks.”

Two students, with two different school setups, both said they had the same results.

I think they made it pretty easy for us to get used to online. TYLER CURCI, JUNIOR, BENTONVILLE WEST, VIRTUAL LEARNING

I think it was very organized, and I think everyone would say they had a good first day of school. MCKENNA WRIGHT, FRESHMAN, BENTONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, IN-PERSON SCHOOLING

