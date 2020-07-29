Group pushing for safe school return

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group of teachers and parents are asking for more transparency when it comes to opening school in the fall.

Districts across the state are preparing for the next school year like never before because of the pandemic. They are releasing plans, and updated plans, on what the classroom will look like.

Some teachers and parents have created a group pushing for stricter safety guidelines when they have to report back in August.

“I don’t think we have enough information about anything we don’t feel like the guidelines are possible to be met,” said Tara Browning, who is a teacher in Northwest Arkansas.

She and others created an online group called Arkansans Taking Action For Safe School Reopening. It’s a forum for parents and teachers who have reached out to the state asking for better guidance when kids go back to school.

“As teachers how are we supposed to enforce our kids to wear masks all day,” Browning said.

The Arkansas Department of Education has released guidelines on how schools should operate during the pandemic and many schools are offering both in-class and virtual learning options.

Elizabeth Deere, a Little Rock School District parent says she has more questions than answers.

“I would like to see as a parent is more information about if I were to send my child in person I don’t have any specifics on what it will look like,” Deere said.

As we inch closer to school start date, they are asking the state to provide them with more guidance.

“My child is not a guinea pig get it straightened out before we send our children back,” said Deere.

