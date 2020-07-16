Fayetteville Public Schools in-class options reduced to two days a week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School Superintendent Dr. John L. Colbert announced the district’s plan for school this fall.

In a video posted to YouTube Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Colbert lays out three different options for classes.

Two of the choices are all virtual. The third is a “traditional blended calendar,” which has students and teachers in virtual classes three days a week, and in-person classes the other two days.

The first day of school is tentatively set for Monday, August 24. The school board will vote on July 16 in a special session.

Fayetteville Public Schools released a Q&A sheet to parents and teachers regarding reopening earlier this week.

The three options are listed below:

OPTION 1: Traditional/Blended will change to a Hybrid Model.

This option is still for those families preferring in-person instruction at school. However, Option 1 will now consist of two days of on-campus instruction and three days of online instruction at home. Students will be divided into two groups at all schools.

For example, students in the first group with last names that begin with A through L would attend on Monday and Wednesday.

Students with last names M through Z would attend on Tuesday and Thursday. Friday will be an all-virtual learning day across the district.

OPTION 2: Home Campus Virtual will remain all virtual learning with the students taking all classes online guided by Fayetteville Public School teachers from their home campus.

OPTION 3: Fayetteville Virtual Academy, where the students will also take all classes online. However, we have just received permission from the Charter Authorizing Panel to expand the grades served at FVA to Kindergarten through 12th grade, instead of only 4th through 12th grade pending State Board approval.

