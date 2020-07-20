Carlisle School District making sure students are safe during fall 2020

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – Every district is working to plan for the return of students this fall. Right now they are all guessing how many are actually going to return.

The Carlisle School District in Lonoke believes almost 90% of its students will return.

Socially distant meetings have now become a daily ritual for leaders of the Carlisle school district.

“Safety is paramount and we are going to do the very best we can to give them the best education we can give them,” said William Rountree, superintendent Carlisle School District.

For this district of about 600 superintendents, William Rountree says the pandemic has them re-thinking education since not everyone may return to the classroom come August.

“Every teacher will have a laptop with a webcam, every student will have a Chromebook except our kindergarten and first graders they will have their own Ipad,” said William Rountree, superintendent Carlisle School District.

The new style of learning for this district is just one hurdle, on-campus at each level. They are facing different challenges; for the elementary school, it’s re-teaching the basics.

“It’s going to be a big change for them as they come back and they are used to being the lunchroom line going this way and sitting at this table,” said Wes Roland, Carlisle elementary principal.

“The big thing is going to be keeping them away from each other,” said BJ Green, Carlisle High School principal.

Across the board, a lot of changes are being made. Temperatures will be taken at bus stops. Water fountains will be replaced with contactless bottle fillers, and a stockpile of PPE will be on hand to make sure every student is masked up, but superintendent Rountree says you can only plan so much.