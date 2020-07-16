Benton School District prepares for fall

BENTON, Ark. – The Benton School District it’s putting its CARES Act money to work as it loads up on PPE and whatever else is needed ahead of the school year.

“There is 26 to 27 people in a room at a time and that will probably be different,” said Kathy Tolbert, a teacher at Howard Perrin.

Tolbert explains her new classroom reality to us.

“Tables will be moved, we will be spaces apart,” said Tolbert.

It’s an adjustment teachers across the country are facing, as kids get ready to flood the hallways for the 2021 school year.

“We’ve had hand sanitizers placed in every doorway in every building in every classroom in every officer across the district,” said Cheryl Watson, the Health Services Coordinator.

She helped lead health planning; she says every room will be deep cleaned nightly. Wipes and spray bottles at an arms reach. Masks are a must and classrooms will be properly spaced.

“If there is anything we’ve learned as teachers it’s to expect the unexpected and to monitor and adjust and that’s exactly what we are going to do,” said Tolbert.

Kathy says she is keeping a positive attitude and hopes parents and students will too.

“Everybody stop instead of hammer time it’s Germ-X time,” said Tolbert.

And they say if your kid rides the bus, we are told temperatures will be taken, masks will be required and kids will be spaced out.