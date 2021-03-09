Remarkable Women of Arkansas

KARK wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

KARK will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Our four finalists will be eligible to be named our local Remarkable Woman of the Year – and then qualify to be named Nexstar Media Group’s national Woman of the Year. Our Remarkable Women campaign coincides with March’s celebration of Women’s History Month.