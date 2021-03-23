Remarkable Women of Arkansas: Trish Nooner rediscovers mission of faith through helping homeless

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – On any given day you’ll find Trish Nooner with her Full Circle Missions crew, raising money through things like car washes and finding ways to make life better for homeless people in Hot Springs.

Full Circle Missions works with the help of Lakeview Assembly of God in Hot Springs, and Trish loves the connection it brings.

“So, what happens when you go out there and spend time with them, they become your family,” she said. “And if we just show them love and compassion and spend a little bit of time with them, those people can come off the streets and maintain a normal life.”

Trish knows this firsthand. Her father was homeless and came off the street, and now she’s seeing people go from living on the streets to employment and beyond.

“We have people in drug rehab, we have people now that are getting their mental illness medication, so there’s a lot of success stories,” she said.

She is hopeful for her community now, but not long ago this mother of three lost hope when her 27-year-old son Jacob drowned after he drove down a dead-end street and into Lake Hamilton.

“Well, I thought I was going to die,” she recalled. “I didn’t think I was going to do street ministry anymore. I was finished.”

After walking away, her ministry continued through other volunteers, until something bigger than her grief intervened.

“God, God wasn’t finished with me,” Trish said.

She went back to the ministry of giving food, giving hugs, giving prayer and lots of love.

“It feels pretty good,” Trish explained. “God is good, and when he gives us the strength to carry on and to push forward and do what we’re supposed to do.”

Hers is a remarkable story of a remarkable woman whose faith helped her find hope through helping others.